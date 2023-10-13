Friday, October 13, 2023
Entertainment

In brief: New ‘Suits’ series, ‘Based on a True Story’ renewed, and more

By WHEE Staff
This year’s Suits resurgence has broken several streaming records, and now the series will be making a comeback. Suits Creator Adam Korsh is developing a new show for NBCUniversal that will take place in the Suits universe. According to Deadline, the show will not be a reboot of the original series, but instead something with a new setting and new characters in the vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises…

Based on a True Story is coming back for more. The satire true-crime series, which debuted its first season in June and stars Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, has been renewed for a second season at Peacock…

The world of Orphan Black is back and bringing a bunch of clones with it in the trailer for the new spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes. Krysten Ritter stars as Lucy, a woman living in the near future who wakes up with no memories of her identity. The show will premiere on AMC in 2024…

