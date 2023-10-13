Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A large low pressure system over the central United States will introduce clouds and showers for most of the area late tonight into Saturday. Colder air will return behind a cold front for Sunday along with lingering shower chances mainly across the mountains going into next week.

Thursday morning, Delano Ross was arraigned on multiple charges for the murder of Antoine Preston. Ross is facing seven charges in total, including 1st degree murder. Authorities say they found Antoine Preston dead in his pickup on the 1400 block of Fayette Street on September 30. They say his truck had several bullet holes and was down a steep embankment on its roof. During Ross’ hearing, the judge granted his request to be assigned a public defender for his case. Even with Ross behind bars, Martinsville Police say that Antoine’s murder case is still under investigation. They are continuing to collect evidence and interview witnesses. According to the Clerk of Court’s office, Ross will be back in court on January 11 for his preliminary hearing.

Henry County School Bus 147 ran off the road on Pineview Lane in Axton this morning, rolled down an embankment and came to rest in a line of trees about 25 feet off the roadway. Bus 81 was brought in and took the students to school. Radio traffic indicated there were 12 students on the bus at the time of the crash with two possible injuries. School officials described the incident as minor and said it was under investigation.

The Harvest Foundation’s Project Hope grants program awarded nine recipients a total of $91,287 during Thursday’s grantee celebration at The TAD Space in Uptown Martinsville. Kate Keller, president of The Harvest Foundation, welcomed around 50 grant recipients and guests at today’s event. Hope is the north star of the foundation’s mission to serve Martinsville-Henry County and its vision for the future. Keller said hope drives us to take action and use our talents to grow our community.

A Stuart man has been charged on Wednesday for Possession of and Distribution of Child Pornography, according to Sheriff Dan Smith. Scotti Andrew Cassell II, 29, of 15019 Jeb Stuart Highway, was arrested during the execution of an early morning search warrant at his residence. The investigation initiated when Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jason Kruse received a cyber tip from ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children), that an email allegedly containing a video of child pornography was intercepted. After numerous digital search warrants, Cassell was developed as the suspect sending the explicit video. This investigation is on going and anyone having information is urged to call Investigator Jason Kruse at 276-692-5123. Cassell is currently in the Patrick County Jail under a $5,000.00 secured bond.