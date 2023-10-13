Friday, October 13, 2023
Police arrest teen in shooting at Morgan State University, second suspect still at large

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Baltimore Police Department announced on Friday they’ve made in arrest in this month’s shooting at Morgan State University.

Police arrested a 17-year-old on attempted murder charges in Washington D.C. and issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jovan Williams for attempted murder.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous, police say. Authorities were able to identify Williams and the other juvenile through surveillance footage.

The shooting broke out on the campus of Morgan State on Oct. 3 during a homecoming event. Five people were injured and four were students. Police believe a dispute amongst a group is what prompted the shooting.

“The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University.

The ATF said the arrest and investigation was a collaboration with federal law enforcement and state and local law enforcement.

“ATF, Baltimore Police Department and our law enforcement partners have worked relentlessly every day since the shooting at Morgan State University to identify the persons responsible for this brazen crime,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby.

There is a $9,000 reward for any information leading to Williams’ arrest.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

