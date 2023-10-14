Saturday, October 14, 2023
Casino revenue down slightly

By WHEE Staff
Revenue for Caesars Virginia in Danville dipped slightly in September for the second month in a row.

The casino brought in over $19.1 million in total revenue down from over $19.6 million in August, according to the Virginia Lottery Casino Activity Report. Over $14.2 million of the revenue came from slot machines, while just under $4.9 million came from table games.

Of the three casinos in Virginia, Caesars remained second in revenue behind Portsmouth at over $20 million, but ahead of Bristol at over $12.7 million.

Since opening on May 15, the Danville casino has brought in over $90 million in revenue.

