Community Calendar

Saturday, October 14, 2023
WHEE Staff
SUNDAY

Barn quilt: 1-5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. All supplies are provided. Class will be filled on a first paid, first served basis. Cost varies depending on options selected.

Historical Society afternoon lecture: 3 p.m., 1 E. Main St.; The History of the Ohev Zion Synagogue with Dicky Globman.

MONDAY

Great Bassett Area Community (GBAC) meeting: 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, 150 Slayton Avenue, Danville.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free to members and $5 for non-members.

WEDNESDAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board meeting: noon, Collinsville Library Branch.

THURSDAY

Blood drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St., uptown. Sponsored by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Schedule your appointment at: redcrossblood.org, jphillips@ferrum.edu, or 276-806-5022.

FRIDAY

TheatreWorks Community Players Event: 7 p.m., on Oct. 20, 21; and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22; “Doubt, a Parable” Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets available in advance for $20 at www.twcp.net or $25 at the door.

Obituaries
Weather
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

