Local news

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, (Oct 3) at 11:30 p.m. on Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 641 in Henry County. A 2010 Taotao Express Scooter was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 220, when the Scooter struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra head-on. Alexander Rudd, 77, of Greensboro, NC, was driving the scooter and was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died. No charges are pending. The Virginia State Police was notified of Mr. Rudd’s passing October 13, 2023.

Revenue for Caesars Virginia in Danville dipped slightly in September for the second month in a row. The casino brought in over $19.1 million in total revenue down from over $19.6 million in August, according to the Virginia Lottery Casino Activity Report. Over $14.2 million of the revenue came from slot machines, while just under $4.9 million came from table games. Of the three casinos in Virginia, Caesars remained second in revenue behind Portsmouth at over $20 million, but ahead of Bristol at over $12.7 million. Since opening on May 15, the Danville casino has brought in over $90 million in revenue.

As part of Governor Youngkin’s commitment to lower the cost of living and provide needed tax relief, Virginia’s budget includes a tax rebate for eligible Virginians that file their taxes by November 1, 2023 and have had a 2022 state tax liability. Taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate for additional information regarding this one-time tax rebate.

The Eden Police Department has arrested a man wanted for first degree murder. On Thursday, the department issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Aaron Noel Johnson Marriott, of Eden, for the murder of 39-year-old Al Jamar Lindsay. Lindsay was shot and killed at 1:09 am on Oct. 1 in the parking lot at the Rabbit Hole located at 111 N Hundley Street. The initial investigation indicated that a group was involved in a physical altercation. Lindsay was not involved in the altercation but was approached by a subject who fired shots directly at Lindsay in close range. Marriott turned himself into authorities on Thursday and is being held with no bond. His first court appearance will be October 17.

New College Institute in Martinsville and the Wendell Scott Foundation will host Legendary Conversations on Oct 25 with NASCAR Racing Legend Richard Petty and Frank Scott, the son of Wendell Scott. The event will be held at the Baldwin Building on NCI’s campus at 7 pm. Food trucks, live music, and nationally recognized race cars will be in the NCI Parking lot and Plaza starting at 5 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

A cold front with clouds and showers will move east across the region today into tonight. Colder air will return behind a cold front for Sunday along with lingering shower chances mainly across the mountains going into next week.