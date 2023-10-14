Saturday, October 14, 2023
North Carolina man dies in scooter crash in Henry County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. 

The crash occurred Tuesday, (Oct 3) at 11:30 p.m. on Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 641 in Henry County.

A 2010 Taotao Express Scooter was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 220, when the Scooter struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra head-on. Alexander Rudd, 77, of Greensboro, NC, was driving the scooter and was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.

No charges are pending.

The Virginia State Police was notified of Mr. Rudd’s passing October 13, 2023.

