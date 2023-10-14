North Carolina man dies in scooter crash in Henry County
Casino revenue down slightly
Henry County school bus crashes
Project Hope grantees awarded $91,287 in funding
Stokes County man charged with murder of Patrick County woman
Exclusive: US to send 2nd aircraft carrier to eastern Mediterranean
Michael Cohen delays testimony in Trump’s civil fraud trial
Local scoreboard
Scoreboard roundup — 10/12/23
Scoreboard roundup — 10/11/23
Scoreboard roundup –10/10/23
Scoreboard roundup — 10/09/23
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.
Contact us: info@whee.net
© 1997-2022 WHEE