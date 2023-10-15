Patrick Springs man arrested after pursuit

Jody Wayne Adkins / PCSO

A Patrick Springs man is in custody following a Friday night motor vehicle pursuit, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

The incident began at 7:45 PM when Sheriff’s Deputy C.L.Elgin attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling 67 in a 40 MPH zone on County Line Road. The sheriff stated that the suspect vehicle, a Ford Mustang, allegedly immediately began to flee when Elgin turned around on it.

Two other Deputies, Andrew Kinney and Matt Hodges, were close by and observed the Mustang pass them at a speed estimated in excess of 90 MPH. A pursuit began and eventually led the deputies to Rt. 57/Fairystone Park Highway.

The suspect reached speeds in excess of 135 MPH in a remote stretch on Rt. 57, according to Smith. The suspect encountered congestion from slower moving vehicles near the Old Lake Market after entering Henry County.

As a result of the slower speed, Kinney was able to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver) to remove the suspect vehicle from the highway, ending the pursuit. Minimal damage was done to the sheriff’s vehicle, while the suspect vehicle sustained extensive damage, according to the sheriff. No one was injured.

Jody Wayne Adkins, 22, was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving and Reckless Driving by speed. He is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police assisted in the pursuit.