Local scoreboard

Sunday, October 15, 2023
High school football scores:

  • Radford 55, Patrick County 27
  • Magna Vista 51, Martinsville 6
  • George Washington 36, Bassett 7

High school football for Friday, Oct. 20:

  • Patrick County (4-4) at Alleghany (6-1)
  • Magna Vista (7-0) at Bassett (4-4)

College Football

College football scores:

  • #12 UNC 41, #25 Miami 31
  • Virginia Tech 30, Wake Forest 13

College football schedule:

  • UVA (1-5) at #12 UNC (6-0), 6:30 p.m., Saturday
  • Syracuse (4-3) at Virginia Tech (3-4), 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26
