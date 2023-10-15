Local scoreboard

Local sports
High school football scores:
- Radford 55, Patrick County 27
- Magna Vista 51, Martinsville 6
- George Washington 36, Bassett 7
High school football for Friday, Oct. 20:
- Patrick County (4-4) at Alleghany (6-1)
- Magna Vista (7-0) at Bassett (4-4)
College Football
College football scores:
- #12 UNC 41, #25 Miami 31
- Virginia Tech 30, Wake Forest 13
College football schedule:
- UVA (1-5) at #12 UNC (6-0), 6:30 p.m., Saturday
- Syracuse (4-3) at Virginia Tech (3-4), 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26