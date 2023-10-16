Monday, October 16, 2023
HomeSportsBills running back Damien Harris taken off field by ambulance
Sports

Bills running back Damien Harris taken off field by ambulance

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

(ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.) — Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the football field by ambulance during Sunday night’s game with the New York Giants.

Harris was tackled after receiving the ball from quarterback Josh Allen and stayed on the ground following the play.

Bills staff ran onto the field and Harris was strapped to what appeared to be a gurney.

Damar Hamlin, Harris’ teammate, who went into cardiac arrest earlier this year on the field, watched from the sidelines, looking distraught.

Harris was seen giving a thumbs-up as he was lifted into the ambulance and driven out of the stadium.

According to a post on the team’s X account (formerly Twitter), which was retweeted by the team’s page, Harris was out of the game with a neck injury.

“Injury Update: Damien Harris (neck) is out for the game. He has movement in his arms and legs. Harris is being taken to hospital for further testing,” the post read.

The incident happened shortly before the end of the second quarter when the Giants were up 6-0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Freaks me out’: Americans say they are trapped in Gaza
Next article
Judge to hear arguments on proposed Trump gag order in Jan. 6 case
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Weather

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Weather

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Weather

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE