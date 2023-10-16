Monday, October 16, 2023
Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista

ABC/Randy Holmes — Netflix/Manolo Pavón

At New York Comic Con on Saturday, Chris Evans proudly displayed his wedding band while confirming his marriage to fellow actor Alba Baptista.

In front of the eager audience, Evans shared the delightful news that he and Baptista had the privilege of celebrating their union with not one but two “wonderful and beautiful” weddings.

“It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married you know it takes a lot out of you,” the Marvel actor said at the event. “But now that we’re through that, we’ve just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

The couple exchanged “I do’s” in September, with the first taking place in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, while the second unfolded in Portugal, Baptista’s home country.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

