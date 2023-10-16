Community Calendar

Monday, October 16, 2023
MONDAY

Greater Bassett Area Community (GBAC) meeting: 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, 150 Slayton Avenue, Danville.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free to members and $5 for non-members.

WEDNESDAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board meeting: noon, Collinsville Library Branch.

THURSDAY

Blood drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St., uptown. Sponsored by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Schedule your appointment at: redcrossblood.org, jphillips@ferrum.edu, or 276-806-5022.

FRIDAY

TheatreWorks Community Players Event: 7 p.m., on Oct. 20, 21; and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22; “Doubt, a Parable” Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets available in advance for $20 at www.twcp.net or $25 at the door.

SATURDAY

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30 a.m.-10 a.m., adults $10, children $5, all to-go plates are $10. Call in orders: 276-930-2113, 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Route 57 West, Stuart.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Apple Dumpling 5K Run/Walk: 7 a.m. registration, race starts at 8 a.m., Mayo River Rail Trail, Stuart. $25 in advance or $30 day of event. Proceeds to benefit the Dan River Basin Association.

Free Community Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville; carry out plates available after 9 a.m. if food available.

Free Community Breakfast/yard sale: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway Methodist Church; yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. with all proceeds going to local missions.

Ridgeway Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew: 9 a.m.-noon; $10 per quart; call or text to preorder stew at 276-806-6110 or 276-340-5228

Brunswick stew: May be picked up after 9 a.m. at the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Circle, Martinsville, for $8 per quart, apple butter for $5 per pint, and baked goods. Quilts will be given away. To place an order call 276-673-6378.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; class is $5 for members and $10 for non-members; instructor paid director, cash only.

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., Downtown Bassett; will honor “Ole Time” modified and present day drivers and their race cars; free event; sponsored by the GBAC.

Hamburger Steak Dinner: 4-7 p.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Department. Hamburger steak, fried, baked beans, slaw, and a drink; eat-in or to-go places available for $10 per plate. All proceeds benefit the Bassett Fire Department.

SUNDAY

56th Annual Pancake Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway; $12 for adults; $6 for children ages 12 and under.

Fall festival: 3-5 p.m., Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown; candy, games and giveaways for families.

