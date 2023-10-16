Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A Patrick Springs man is in custody following a Friday night motor vehicle pursuit, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. The incident began at 7:45 PM when Sheriff’s Deputy C.L.Elgin attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling 67 in a 40 MPH zone on County Line Road. The sheriff stated that the suspect vehicle, a Ford Mustang, allegedly immediately began to flee when Elgin turned around on it. Two other Deputies, Andrew Kinney and Matt Hodges, were close by and observed the Mustang pass them at a speed estimated in excess of 90 MPH. A pursuit began and eventually led the deputies to Rt. 57/Fairystone Park Highway. The suspect reached speeds in of 135 MPH in a remote stretch on Rt. 57, according to Smith. The suspect encountered congestion from slower moving vehicles near the Old Lake Market after entering Henry County. As a result of the slower speed, Kinney was able to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT manuever) to remove the suspect vehicle from the highway, ending the pursuit. Minimal damage was done to the sheriff’s vehicle, while the suspect vehicle sustained extensive damage, according to the sheriff. No one was injured. Jody Wayme Adkins, 22, was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving and Reckless Driving by speed. He is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police assisted in the pursuit.

A large upper level low pressure system will remain over the northeastern United States through Tuesday. This will keep temperatures below normal in addition to cloud cover and

potential for mountain showers. High pressure builds in midweek with moderating temperatures afterwards.

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, (Oct 3) at 11:30 p.m. on Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 641 in Henry County. A 2010 Taotao Express Scooter was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 220, when the Scooter struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra head-on. Alexander Rudd, 77, of Greensboro, NC, was driving the scooter and was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died. No charges are pending. The Virginia State Police was notified of Mr. Rudd’s passing October 13, 2023.

Revenue for Caesars Virginia in Danville dipped slightly in September for the second month in a row. The casino brought in over $19.1 million in total revenue down from over $19.6 million in August, according to the Virginia Lottery Casino Activity Report. Over $14.2 million of the revenue came from slot machines, while just under $4.9 million came from table games. Of the three casinos in Virginia, Caesars remained second in revenue behind Portsmouth at over $20 million, but ahead of Bristol at over $12.7 million. Since opening on May 15, the Danville casino has brought in over $90 million in revenue.