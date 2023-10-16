Monday, October 16, 2023
The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Deborah Sue Coleman Gallegos

05/17/1957

- 10/13/2023

Deborah Sue Coleman Gallegos
Deborah Sue Coleman Gallegos

05/17/1957 - 10/13/2023

Deborah Sue Coleman Gallegos, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023. She was born May 17, 1957, in North Carolina, to the late James Hamilton Coleman and Sunshine Rogers ...

Annie Mae Beck Haymore

07/12/1926

- 10/13/2023

Annie Mae Beck Haymore
Annie Mae Beck Haymore

07/12/1926 - 10/13/2023

Annie Mae Beck Haymore, 97, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023, at Franklin Health and Rehab. She was born on July 12, 1926, to the late Bob Elic and Bessie Stanley Beck. She was the manager of L...

Linda Jane Edwards

07/21/1948

- 10/09/2023

Linda Jane Edwards
Linda Jane Edwards

07/21/1948 - 10/09/2023

Linda Jane Edwards, 75, of Patrick Springs, passed away, on Monday, October 9, 2023, at her residence. She was born on July 21, 1948, to the late Rufus Benjamin Edwards and Florabell Elizabeth Bandy ...

Sarah Grace Hairston

10/12/2023

- 10/12/2023

Sarah Grace Hairston
Sarah Grace Hairston

10/12/2023 - 10/12/2023

Sarah Grace Hairston departed from this life on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, VA. She was born on October 12, 2023, in Lynchburg, VA, the daughter of An...

Michael Hairston

08/12/1955

- 10/12/2023

Michael Hairston
Michael Hairston

08/12/1955 - 10/12/2023

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, Michael Hairston 68, of Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Alexandria, LA on August 12, 19...

Ruth Kravitz

12/05/1931

- 10/12/2023

Ruth Kravitz
Ruth Kravitz

12/05/1931 - 10/12/2023

Ruth Kravitz of Martinsville, VA died peacefully Thursday, October 12, 2023, comforted and surrounded by all of her children. Born December 5, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late R...

Tracy Claude Kennett

12/14/1954

- 10/11/2023

Tracy Claude Kennett
Tracy Claude Kennett

12/14/1954 - 10/11/2023

Tracy Claude Kennett, age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at his home in Fieldale. He was born on December 14, 1954, in Martinsville to Alonzo Kennett and Edith Padgett Kenn...

William Wayne "Billy" Bennett

04/28/1949

- 10/09/2023

William Wayne
William Wayne "Billy" Bennett

04/28/1949 - 10/09/2023

William Wayne “Billy” Bennett, 74, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023. He was born April 28, 1949, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Russell Wayne Bennett and Chri...

Raymond "Ray" Rivera

09/10/1960

- 10/07/2023

Raymond
Raymond "Ray" Rivera

09/10/1960 - 10/07/2023

It is with a heavy heart to share that Raymond “Ray” Rivera, 63, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Ray wore many titles: brother, son, husband, friend, fighter, bargainer, and most notabl...

Elizabeth Janney Gibbs

02/04/1937

- 10/10/2023

Elizabeth Janney Gibbs
Elizabeth Janney Gibbs

02/04/1937 - 10/10/2023

Elizabeth Janney Gibbs, 86, formerly of Collinsville, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at TeraBella Pheasant Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Roanoke. She was born February 4, 1937, to the lat...

Stephen Roy Whitlock

12/07/1947

- 10/10/2023

Stephen Roy Whitlock
Stephen Roy Whitlock

12/07/1947 - 10/10/2023

Stephen Roy Whitlock, 75, of Greenville, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, after a courageous three-year battle with kidney cancer. He was born on December 7, 1947, in Martinsvi...

Mary Lee Jessie

07/28/1928

- 10/09/2023

Mary Lee Jessie
Mary Lee Jessie

07/28/1928 - 10/09/2023

Mary Lee Jessie, 95, of Martinsville, VA passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at Stanleytown Heath and Rehab. She was born July 8, 1928 in Patrick County, VA to the late Burt Gilley, Sr. and Hulda Bigg...

Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper

05/17/1955

- 10/09/2023

Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper
Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper

05/17/1955 - 10/09/2023

Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper, age 68 of Ridgeway, VA, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023. Sheena was born on May 17, 1955 to the late Mason Thomas and the late Goldie Williams Haynes. She was the las...

Hoyte Douglas "Doug" Gilbert

02/12/1934

- 10/08/2023

Hoyte Douglas
Hoyte Douglas "Doug" Gilbert

02/12/1934 - 10/08/2023

Mr. Hoyte Douglas “Doug” Gilbert, age 89 of Fieldale, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Mr. Gilbert was born on February 12, 1934 in Henry County to the late Hoyt Itaska Gilbert ...

Lisa G. Crockett

06/28/1963

- 10/04/2023

Lisa G. Crockett
Lisa G. Crockett

06/28/1963 - 10/04/2023

Lisa G Crockett, age 60, of McLeansville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. A visitation at Collins Funeral Home for Lisa will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM t...

Stephen Jermaine Wimbush

05/31/1975

- 10/09/2023

Stephen Jermaine Wimbush
Stephen Jermaine Wimbush

05/31/1975 - 10/09/2023

Stephen Jermaine Wimbush, 48, of Martinsville, Virginia, transitioned on Monday, October 9, 2023, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, in Roanoke, Virginia. He was born on May 31, 1975, in Marti...

Catherine "Cathy" Marie Sink

08/27/1958

- 10/08/2023

Catherine
Catherine "Cathy" Marie Sink

08/27/1958 - 10/08/2023

Catherine "Cathy" Marie Sink, 65, of Stanleytown, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. She was born August 27, 1958, in Martinsvil...

Fredrick "Freddie" Lee Payne

03/27/2023

- 10/09/2023

Fredrick
Fredrick "Freddie" Lee Payne

03/27/2023 - 10/09/2023

Fredrick "Freddie" Lee Payne, 70, of Penhook, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on March 27, 1953, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Douglas Craig and the l...

Roosevelt Womack

06/29/1937

- 10/07/2023

Roosevelt Womack
Roosevelt Womack

06/29/1937 - 10/07/2023

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Roosevelt Womack 86 of Wyatt Farm Rd. , Axton, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Danville Memorial Hospital, Danville, VA. He was born in Pittsylv...

Hoyte Douglas Gilbert

02/13/1934

- 10/08/2023

Hoyte Douglas Gilbert
Hoyte Douglas Gilbert

02/13/1934 - 10/08/2023

Hoyte Douglas Gilbert, age 89, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Susan Gayle Sifford

01/14/1950

- 10/06/2023

Susan Gayle Sifford
Susan Gayle Sifford

01/14/1950 - 10/06/2023

Susan Gayle Sifford, 73, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation. She was born on January 14, 1950, to the late Cecil H. Har...

Patricia Ann Hankins

08/15/1948

- 10/06/2023

Patricia Ann Hankins
Patricia Ann Hankins

08/15/1948 - 10/06/2023

Patricia Ann Hankins, 75, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 15, 1948, to the late Carlis M. Crouse and Ruth Dora Payne. Patricia ...

Cornelia Hall Ferguson

10/30/1938

- 10/08/2023

Cornelia Hall Ferguson
Cornelia Hall Ferguson

10/30/1938 - 10/08/2023

Cornelia Hall Ferguson, 84, of Bassett, gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Stanleytown Healthcare. She was born on October 30, 1938, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Osc...

Kristina Rena Archer Branham

09/10/1973

- 10/04/2023

Kristina Rena Archer Branham
Kristina Rena Archer Branham

09/10/1973 - 10/04/2023

Kristina Rena Archer Branham, 50, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 10, 1973 in Stuart, Virginia, to Marilyn Marie Roberts Branham...

Cheryll Ann Sowers

12/03/1975

- 10/02/2023

Cheryll Ann Sowers
Cheryll Ann Sowers

12/03/1975 - 10/02/2023

Cheryll Ann Sowers, 47, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born December 3, 1975 in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Michael Lyn Sowe...

