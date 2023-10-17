Tuesday, October 17, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentDisney+ unwraps trailer to second season of 'The Santa Clauses'
Entertainment

Disney+ unwraps trailer to second season of ‘The Santa Clauses’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
Disney+

On Tuesday, Disney+ dropped the trailer to the second season of The Santa Clauses. Once again, Tim Allen plays Scott Calvin aka the Man with the Bag, and this time around, he’s getting his family into the Santa business, priming his son Cal (Austin Kane) as his successor.

However, like most best-laid Christmas plans, there’s a snag: Magnus Antas aka The Mad Santa, played by Modern Family vet Eric Stonestreet.

Declaring himself the “rightful Santa,” the villainous version of the holiday character is out for revenge for being exiled from the North Pole.

The season premieres with two episodes Wednesday, November 8, followed by one new installment weekly.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Apple TV+ teases ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’
Next article
Timothée Chalamet “leveling up” his life and career with a little help from his friends
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE