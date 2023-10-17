Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 21.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 18.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Even though gas is getting a whole lot cheaper, it could change says ABC’s Alex Stone. (TAG): In our area, 58 Market on A.L. Philpott Highway has the lowest reported price at $3.25, next at $3.29 are Market Square, Liberty Street Market, Kroger, CITGO on Liberty Street, and Valero on Kings Mountain Road.

A large upper level low pressure system will remain over the northeastern United States today. This will keep temperatures below normal in addition to cloud cover and potential for mountain showers. High pressure builds in midweek with moderating temperatures afterwards. A front arrives Friday with the next chance of showers.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting and Leadership Recognition Dinner this week recently for the first time since 2019. Gil Carter, retired president of Fidelity Bank in Martinsville, was this year’s recipient of the Heck Ford Award, the most prestigious award given by the Chamber. Patrick & Henry Community College Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education Rhonda Hodges was awarded this year’s Fred Herring Award. George Lester II, retired Chief Executive Officer of the Lester Group, received the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Rev. Charles Whitfield, senior pastor of the First Baptist Church East Martinsville, received the Chamber Champion Award.

A man has broken his own world record for creating the hottest pepper. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen: