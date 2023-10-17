Netflix teases final season of ‘The Crown’, and more

Netflix on Monday released the first-look images for Part 1 of The Crown‘s sixth and final season, which will follow the blossoming romantic relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed — played respectively by Elizabeth Debicki and Salim Daw — leading up to their untimely deaths. Prince William — portrayed by Rufus Kampa — “returns to Eton in the wake of his mother’s death and ensuing controversy, and Imelda Staunton‘s Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her Golden Jubilee, reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla — played by Dominic West and Olivia Williams — and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate — played by Meg Bellamy.” The Crown season 6 Part 1 premieres on November 16. Part 2 premieres December 14…

Nat Geo has greenlit a new series with the working title, Top Gun: The Next Generation, which follows a group of U.S. Navy student pilots as they train to become fighter pilots in the military’s Advanced Flight Training Program, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The production gained unprecedented access to the Navy’s most demanding training and selection programs to show what it takes to make it to the top and fly the world’s most advanced jet, the F-35C Lightning II, per the outlet. A premiere date has yet to be announced…

Actress Lara Parker, best known for playing the beautiful, but evil witch Angelique Bouchard Collins on ABC’s 1960s supernatural daytime soap, Dark Shadows, died in her sleep in Los Angeles on October 12 following a battle with cancer, producer Jim Pierson of Dan Curtis Productions, announced in a statement obtained by Deadline. She was 84. Parker’s character, Angelique — who doomed Jonathan Frid‘s Barnabus Collins to eternal life as a vampire after he seduced and abandoned her — earned her a legion of fans. Parker’s other TV credits included One Life to Live, The Rockford Files, S.W.A.T., Emergency!, Kojak and The Fall Guy. Her film roles included Save the Tiger, Race With the Devil and The Lazarus Syndrome…

