Local news

On Tuesday, a second man pleaded guilty in a murder case out of Franklin County. Mario Day pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the killing of Travis Pannell. Officials say Pannell was found shot to death on the side of Truman Hill Road near Jubal Early Highway in October 2019. Pannell had been reported missing for about two weeks before his body was found. Day was sentenced to 10 years with a year and a half suspended, meaning he’ll only have to serve 8 and a half years. Last week, Patrick Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the same case.

A couple extra minutes to snooze may not be what you really need. ABC’s Daria Albinger…with the results of two studies on sleep.

Moderating temperatures expected into Thursday as high pressure moves over and east of the region. A cold front tracks in Friday through Friday night with showers. It will be breezy and turning cooler behind the front over the weekend.

New gas price data shows regular unleaded is down more than a dime in the past week according to the Energy Department. And analysts say they will keep getting cheaper unless Iran does something to disrupt oil. ABC’s Alex Stone reports.

Riding E-bikes and e-scooters is resulting in more injuries according to a new report. ABC s Alex Stone has details.

Americans showed their steadfast resilience and kept spending in September even as they grappled with higher prices, interest rates and a host of other headwinds piling up. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger has the breakdown.