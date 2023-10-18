Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Quentin Tarantino visits Israeli troops to boost morale amid Hamas fight

By WHEE Staff
ABC/Randy Holmes

Amid the Israeli counteroffensive to the deadly Hamas terror attacks, Oscar winner and Tel Aviv resident Quentin Tarantino has visited Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bases to boost morale for the ongoing fight.

According to posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pulp Fiction writer and director can be seen flashing a thumbs-up in a crowd of pilots standing in front of an attack helicopter.

Another video sees him mugging with a barefooted civilian in Sde Boker, a kibbutz in the Negev desert of southern Israel.

Tarantino moved to Tel Aviv in 2019, ten years after meeting his eventual wife and mother of his two children, Daniella Pick, while promoting Inglourious Basterds in the historic city. He still has residences in Los Angeles and New York.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

