Community Calendar

THURSDAY

Blood drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St., uptown. Sponsored by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Schedule your appointment at: redcrossblood.org, jphillips@ferrum.edu, or 276-806-5022.

FRIDAY

TheatreWorks Community Players Event: 7 p.m., on Oct. 20, 21; and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22; “Doubt, a Parable” Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets available in advance for $20 at www.twcp.net or $25 at the door.

SATURDAY

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30 a.m.-10 a.m., adults $10, children $5, all to-go plates are $10. Call in orders: 276-930-2113, 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Route 57 West, Stuart.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Apple Dumpling 5K Run/Walk: 7 a.m. registration, race starts at 8 a.m., Mayo River Rail Trail, Stuart. $25 in advance or $30 day of event. Proceeds to benefit the Dan River Basin Association.

Free Community Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville; carry out plates available after 9 a.m. if food available.

Free Community Breakfast/yard sale: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway Methodist Church; yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. with all proceeds going to local missions.

Ridgeway Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew: 9 a.m.-noon; $10 per quart; call or text to preorder stew at 276-806-6110 or 276-340-5228

Brunswick stew: May be picked up after 9 a.m. at the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Circle, Martinsville, for $8 per quart, apple butter for $5 per pint, and baked goods. Quilts will be given away. To place an order call 276-673-6378.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; class is $5 for members and $10 for non-members; instructor paid director, cash only.

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., Downtown Bassett; will honor “Ole Time” modified and present day drivers and their race cars; free event; sponsored by the GBAC.

Hamburger Steak Dinner: 4-7 p.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Department. Hamburger steak, fried, baked beans, slaw, and a drink; eat-in or to-go places available for $10 per plate. All proceeds benefit the Bassett Fire Department.

SUNDAY

56th Annual Pancake Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway; $12 for adults; $6 for children ages 12 and under.

Fall festival: 3-5 p.m., Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown; candy, games and giveaways for families.

MONDAY

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. until Nov. 17. The office is located at 300 Franklin St., Suite 226 in the Clock Tower Building. The fundraising goal is $45,000. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, VA 24114, or dropped off at the Cheer Office.

Longwood at NCI Night: 3-7 p.m. at New College Institute, 191 Fayette Street in Martinsville. Longwood University admissions staff will be onsite to meet with prospective students in NCI’s Baldwin building lobby.

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation Board of Directors: 5 p.m. meeting at Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street in Rocky Mount. The Blue Ridge SWCD serves the counties of Henry, Franklin, and Roanoke, and the city of Roanoke.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Bassett Historical Center program: 10:30 a.m., Jarred Marlowe, local historian, takes a look at the last week of the Civil War (April 1865) and the roles that both Danville and Martinsville played in the final few days of the war. The program is free and will be in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial meeting room.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Career Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., P&HCC, Walker Cafe Commons Area; students and community welcome.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free to members and $5 for non-members.

WEDNESDAY

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Traveling Staff availability: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, Second Floor, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.

Track Laps for Charity: Drive your own car around the Historic Martinsville Speedway from 6-7:30 p.m. for a $25 donation or an unwrapped toy. You can take five laps around the historic half-mile. Proceeds benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host a Local History Trivia Challenge: 7 p.m., in celebration of Local History Month in Virginia, at Scuffle Hill Brewing Company, 2620 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.

“Legendary Conversations” with NASCAR racing legend Richard Petty and Frank Scott, son of NASCAR racing legend Wendell Scott, also including Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell: 7 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Food trucks, live music, and locally and nationally recognized race cars will be in the NCI parking lot and plaza starting a 5 p.m. The event is free to the public, but registration is required at newcollegeinstitute.org.