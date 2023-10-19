Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Jacob Raleigh Robertson, 25, of Axton, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2nd-degree murder of Ray Durflinger. 15-years was suspended, and another 3 years was added for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony – leaving an 18-year active sentence. Deputies say they found Durflinger on Southland Drive with a gunshot to his stomach. Investigators believe it all started with an argument between the two men. Initially, Robertson was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, but Durflinger died from his injuries a month after the shooting.

As part of Governor Youngkin’s commitment to lower the cost of living and provide needed tax relief, Governor Youngkin encourages Virginians to take advantage of the sales tax holiday this weekend from Friday, October 20 at 12:01 am to Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 pm. During this period, Virginians can buy a number of items in stores, online, by mail order, and by telephone without paying sales tax.

High pressure shifts east today with mild temperatures expected on southerly winds. A cold front tracks in Friday through Friday night with showers. It will be breezy and turning cooler behind the front over the weekend.

The Martinsville-Henry County Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Court is one of 20 new courts across the United States to receive training from the All Rise Treatment Court Institute. A three-day training course was held by All Rise, formerly known as the National Drug Court Institute, at New College Institute in Martinsville from Sept. 26-28, sharing best practice standards of drug treatment courts across the nation.

While strides can be seen in the most recent Virginia Standards of Learning assessments for area schools, the numbers mirror state scores in demonstrating significant and persistent learning loss in reading and math. All schools in the city of Martinsville and the counties of Henry and Patrick are accredited, in the annual release from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) on Sept. 7, with Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School in Henry County and Patrick Henry Elementary School in Martinsville accredited with conditions. Overall, Patrick County led all three school districts with a pass rate of 84 in reading, down from 85 a year ago; writing pass rates increased from 72 to 81; history was down from 79 to 78, math decreased from 82 to 81, and science was up from 78 to 80. Henry County’s reading passing rate was at 65, down from 67; writing decreased from 50 to 41; history increased from 58 to 61; math was up from 63 to 65; and science dropped a fraction of a percentage, remaining at 59. Martinsville increased in reading pass rates from 61 to 63, writing was down from 41 to 40, history increased from 52 to 53, math was up from 59 to 63 and science was also improved from 46 to 53.

Dozens of parents are pleading for change – suing social media platform Snapchat, claiming their children died after taking illegal drugs sold by dealers on the app. ABC’s Andrea Fujii has more