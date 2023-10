Scoreboard roundup — 10/18/23

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Houston 8, Texas 5 (Texas leads series 2-1)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Washington 131, New York 106

Brooklyn 107, Miami 104

San Antonio 117, Houston 103

Golden State 116, Sacramento 115

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa 6, Washington 1

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Las Vegas 70, New York 69 (Las Vegas wins series 3-1)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Charlotte FC 2, Miami 2 (Tie)

