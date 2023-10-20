HomeNewsLocalBassett drug busts nets two arrests Local Bassett drug busts nets two arrests By WHEE Staff October 20, 2023 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Two arrested in Bassett drug bustOn Oct. 6, a drug bust was staged at 16 Clarence Martin Road in Bassett where suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, an illegally possessed firearm, and ammunition were sized, a release stated. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDoxxing campaign against pro-Palestinian college students ramps upNext articleOperation Christmas Child comes to Henry and Patrick counties WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Axton man sentenced in murder case October 20, 2023 Local Operation Christmas Child comes to Henry and Patrick counties October 20, 2023 Local Local drug court selected for national training October 19, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Axton man sentenced in murder case October 20, 2023 Operation Christmas Child comes to Henry and Patrick counties October 20, 2023 Doxxing campaign against pro-Palestinian college students ramps up October 20, 2023 Reward offered after body of man missing for nine years found in freezer of wine bar October 20, 2023 Load more Recent Comments