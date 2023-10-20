Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Jacob Raleigh Robertson, 25, of Axton, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2nd-degree murder of Ray Durflinger. 15-years was suspended, and another 3 years was added for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony – leaving an 18-year active sentence. Deputies say they found Durflinger on Southland Drive with a gunshot to his stomach. Investigators believe it all started with an argument between the two men. Initially, Robertson was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, but Durflinger died from his injuries a month after the shooting.

One of the nation s biggest drug store chains is pulling some of the most common decongestants off store shelves. ABC s Alex Stone explains why.

A significant upper trough along with a cold front will move into the area today, spreading plenty of rain across the region through this evening. The front pushes east tonight, but clouds and showers continue for the mountains through the weekend.

Gusty westerly winds and cool conditions will develop in the wake of the cold front tonight through Sunday. A strong area of high pressure will develop over the area next week, allowing temperatures to moderate.

A Henry County SWAT team has arrested a Bassett man on drug charges after a narcotics search warrant was executed at the man’s home. On Oct. 6, a drug raid was conducted at 16 Clarence Martin Road in Bassett where suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, an illegally possessed firearm, and ammunition were sized, a release stated. Michael Wayne Upchurch, 35, of the residence, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl), possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and possession of ammunition by a felon. Leslie Rose Upchurch, 35, of the residence, was arrested during the execution of the search warrant on outstanding warrants of revocation of a suspended sentence and violation of conditions of bail.

As part of Governor Youngkin’s commitment to lower the cost of living and provide needed tax relief, Governor Youngkin encourages Virginians to take advantage of the sales tax holiday this weekend from Friday, October 20 at 12:01 am to Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 pm. During this period, Virginians can buy a number of items in stores, online, by mail order, and by telephone without paying sales tax.