The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Glen C. Gillispie

09/26/1932

- 10/18/2023

Glen C. Gillispie, 91, of Bassett, Va. , passed away peacefully at his residence on October 18, 2023. He was born September 26,1932, in Franklin County, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded...

Dorothy Elizabeth (Betsy) Pace

12/16/1956

- 10/18/2023

Dorothy Elizabeth (Betsy) Pace on October 18th, Betsy Pace left us to join the graces of our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by family. Betsy was born on December 16, 1956. She is survived by h...

William Arthur Boyd

09/03/1936

- 10/17/2023

William Arthur Boyd, 87, of Martinsville, VA passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at his home. He was born September 3, 1936 in Henry County, VA to the late Walter Greenville Boyd and Gladys Rhodes B...

Ray D. Frith

11/17/1929

- 10/16/2023

Ray D. Frith, age 93 of the Oak Level Community, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1929 to the late C. Taylor Frith and Grace B. Frith. In addition to his parents...

Lynda Sue McLeod Simpson

02/14/1944

- 10/15/2023

Lynda Sue McLeod Simpson, 79, formally from Winston-Salem, NC, residing in Martinsville, VA for the past 12 years, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Sovah Health of Martinsville & Henry ...

Sharon Gladys Mayes

02/21/1974

- 10/16/2023

Sharon Gladys Mayes, 49, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 16, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born February 21, 1974 in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Clifton Ro...

Christine Marie Martin

02/12/1963

- 10/16/2023

On Monday, October 16, 2023, Christine Marie Martin 60, of Sunset Rd. , Collinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. She was born in Rhinebeck, NY...

Mark Andrew Cox

06/09/1947

- 10/14/2023

Mark Andrew Cox, 76, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 9, 1947, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Cl...

Donna Marie Hooker Turner

01/25/1947

- 10/15/2023

Donna Marie Hooker Turner, 76, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023. She was born January 25, 1947 in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Ernest and Ruth Hooker. In addition to h...

Gloria Jean Redd Hairston

05/11/1958

- 10/13/2023

On Friday, October 13, 2023, Gloria Jean Redd Hairston 65, of Stella Loop, Spencer, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Lifebrite Community Hospital, Danbury, NC. She was born in...

Deborah Sue Coleman Gallegos

05/17/1957

- 10/13/2023

Deborah Sue Coleman Gallegos, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023. She was born May 17, 1957, in North Carolina, to the late James Hamilton Coleman and Sunshine Rogers ...

Annie Mae Beck Haymore

07/12/1926

- 10/13/2023

Annie Mae Beck Haymore, 97, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023, at Franklin Health and Rehab. She was born on July 12, 1926, to the late Bob Elic and Bessie Stanley Beck. She was the manager of L...

Linda Jane Edwards

07/21/1948

- 10/09/2023

Linda Jane Edwards, 75, of Patrick Springs, passed away, on Monday, October 9, 2023, at her residence. She was born on July 21, 1948, to the late Rufus Benjamin Edwards and Florabell Elizabeth Bandy ...

Sarah Grace Hairston

10/12/2023

- 10/12/2023

Sarah Grace Hairston departed from this life on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, VA. She was born on October 12, 2023, in Lynchburg, VA, the daughter of An...

Michael Hairston

08/12/1955

- 10/12/2023

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, Michael Hairston 68, of Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Alexandria, LA on August 12, 19...

Ruth Kravitz

12/05/1931

- 10/12/2023

Ruth Kravitz of Martinsville, VA died peacefully Thursday, October 12, 2023, comforted and surrounded by all of her children. Born December 5, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late R...

Tracy Claude Kennett

12/14/1954

- 10/11/2023

Tracy Claude Kennett, age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at his home in Fieldale. He was born on December 14, 1954, in Martinsville to Alonzo Kennett and Edith Padgett Kenn...

William Wayne "Billy" Bennett

04/28/1949

- 10/09/2023

William Wayne “Billy” Bennett, 74, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023. He was born April 28, 1949, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Russell Wayne Bennett and Chri...

Raymond "Ray" Rivera

09/10/1960

- 10/07/2023

It is with a heavy heart to share that Raymond “Ray” Rivera, 63, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Ray wore many titles: brother, son, husband, friend, fighter, bargainer, and most notabl...

Elizabeth Janney Gibbs

02/04/1937

- 10/10/2023

Elizabeth Janney Gibbs, 86, formerly of Collinsville, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at TeraBella Pheasant Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Roanoke. She was born February 4, 1937, to the lat...

Stephen Roy Whitlock

12/07/1947

- 10/10/2023

Stephen Roy Whitlock, 75, of Greenville, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, after a courageous three-year battle with kidney cancer. He was born on December 7, 1947, in Martinsvi...

Mary Lee Jessie

07/28/1928

- 10/09/2023

Mary Lee Jessie, 95, of Martinsville, VA passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at Stanleytown Heath and Rehab. She was born July 8, 1928 in Patrick County, VA to the late Burt Gilley, Sr. and Hulda Bigg...

Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper

05/17/1955

- 10/09/2023

Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper, age 68 of Ridgeway, VA, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023. Sheena was born on May 17, 1955 to the late Mason Thomas and the late Goldie Williams Haynes. She was the las...

Hoyte Douglas "Doug" Gilbert

02/12/1934

- 10/08/2023

Mr. Hoyte Douglas “Doug” Gilbert, age 89 of Fieldale, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Mr. Gilbert was born on February 12, 1934 in Henry County to the late Hoyt Itaska Gilbert ...

Lisa G. Crockett

06/28/1963

- 10/04/2023

Lisa G Crockett, age 60, of McLeansville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. A visitation at Collins Funeral Home for Lisa will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM t...

