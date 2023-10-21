Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A Patrick County man was arrested on Thursday morning after an extensive investigation for several sexual crimes against a juvenile, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Clay Fitzgerald, 35, of Hardie Stone Road in Patrick Springs has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and one count of solicitation of child pornography. The investigation was initiated when the sheriff’s office received a complaint alleging that Fitzgerald sent a juvenile an inappropriate message, via social media. It was discovered that message was received and handled in a different jurisdiction. After continued investigation, investigators were able to determine that Fitzgerald was allegedly involved in having inappropriate sexual misconduct with the same juvenile, several years ago in Patrick County. Fitzgerald is being held without bond in the Patrick County jail.

Gas prices are falling in much of the country and it’s helping those who have to drive a lot. ABC’s Alex Stone reports.

Periods of gusty winds and cool conditions are expected to be seen this weekend. A few upslope showers may be seen west of the Blue Ridge this weekend as disturbances move through the west to northwest flow across our area. High pressure will develop over the area next week, and allow dry weather and moderating

temperatures to be seen.

Stroke is already the second leading cause of death worldwide. And the heath repercussions for those who survive can be debilitating. Now… a prediction that that burden of stroke will increase substantially by mid-century. ABC’s Dave Packer reports…

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and an Illinois company called Fortress are working together to recall tens of thousands of biometric gun safes. ABC s Jim Ryan says the action follows a tragedy involving one of the devices: