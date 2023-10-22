Arrest made after pursuit

Charles Levi Goins / HCSO

On October 20, 2023, at 11:38 a.m., a Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling southbound on Greensboro Rd, near Sheetz. The deputy observed a 2017 beige Ford Fusion perform an illegal lane change and drive recklessly. The deputy activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Ford Fusion accelerated away, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit traveled down Greensboro Rd for several miles before turning around at a crossover. The pursuit then traveled northbound on Greensboro Rd. for a short distance before turning back around on Greensboro Rd., where it started going southbound for a second time. The driver of the Ford Fusion eventually stopped the vehicle on Greensboro Rd. near White House Rd. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was identified as Charles Levi Goins, 30 years of age, of 100 Ridgeview Ln., Apt. 1 Bassett, Virginia. It was discovered that Mr. Goins was wanted by Pulaski County, Virginia, for probation violation, with the underlying charges being two accounts of distribution of narcotics, eluding police, and burglary.

In addition, he was charged with the following and is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Felony Eluding Law Enforcement Officer in violation of Virginia code section 46.2-817

Fail to Obey Highway Lane in violation of Virginia code section 46.2-804

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.