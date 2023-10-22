Community Calendar

SUNDAY

56th Annual Pancake Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway; $12 for adults; $6 for children ages 12 and under.

Fall festival: 3-5 p.m., Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown; candy, games and giveaways for families.

MONDAY

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. until Nov. 17. The office is located at 300 Franklin St., Suite 226 in the Clock Tower Building. The fundraising goal is $45,000. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, VA 24114, or dropped off at the Cheer Office.

Longwood at NCI Night: 3-7 p.m. at New College Institute, 191 Fayette Street in Martinsville. Longwood University admissions staff will be onsite to meet with prospective students in NCI’s Baldwin building lobby.

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation Board of Directors: 5 p.m. meeting at Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street in Rocky Mount. The Blue Ridge SWCD serves the counties of Henry, Franklin, and Roanoke, and the city of Roanoke.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Bassett Historical Center program: 10:30 a.m., Jarred Marlowe, local historian, takes a look at the last week of the Civil War (April 1865) and the roles that both Danville and Martinsville played in the final few days of the war. The program is free and will be in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial meeting room.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Career Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., P&HCC, Walker Cafe Commons Area; students and community welcome.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free to members and $5 for non-members.

WEDNESDAY

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Traveling Staff availability: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, Second Floor, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.

Track Laps for Charity: Drive your own car around the Historic Martinsville Speedway from 6-7:30 p.m. for a $25 donation or an unwrapped toy. You can take five laps around the historic half-mile. Proceeds benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host a Local History Trivia Challenge: 7 p.m., in celebration of Local History Month in Virginia, at Scuffle Hill Brewing Company, 2620 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.

“Legendary Conversations” with NASCAR racing legend Richard Petty and Frank Scott, son of NASCAR racing legend Wendell Scott, also including Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell: 7 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Food trucks, live music, and locally and nationally recognized race cars will be in the NCI parking lot and plaza starting a 5 p.m. The event is free to the public, but registration is required at newcollegeinstitute.org.

THURSDAY

The Piedmont Arts Guild to meet: 12:15 p.m., Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue with Courtney Younger, Public Health Nurse with the VDH, presenting a program on recommended vaccines (including Covid-19, Shingles, RSV, and Pneumococcal); public is invited.

Free community meal: 5-6:30 p.m., Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren.

Mark Nizer 4D: Sciencesplosion: 6:30 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; four lasers being juggled at 1000 rpms, as the spinning laser beams dance just above your head; Mark Nizer is the first ever performer to harness 3D technology for a live show; tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for students; purchase tickets by calling Piedmont Arts or on the website www.PiedmontArts.org.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY

Rangeley Ruritans Breakfast: 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan Building on Calloway Drive. Serving eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hashbrowns, fruit, and pancakes. There is no set price, but a free will donation will be accepted and proceeds will go the the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department. Eat-in or carry-out.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

DEA National prescription drug take back day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Fire Department.

Free take out community meals: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.

Brunswick stew: 12:30-1 p.m. pick up; $10 per quart; Fontaine Ruritan Club, 1903 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville; pre-orders, call 276-340-4658; can be picked up at the club; call before you come to make sure it’s ready.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2023 Dead On Tools 250: 3:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Bonez & Booz Halloween and Fall Festival: 4-10 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave. $10 for adults and $5 for ages 3-17. Admission is free for children under 3, museum members, and members of museum and science centers that participate in the ASTC Passport Program.

Books & Treats: A Trunk-or-Treat event from 5-7 p.m. at the Martinsville Main Library, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville. Books and treats will be available while supplies last.

Trucks & Treats: 6 p.m., Marshall Way, Fieldale, sponsored by Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company; treats, games & prizes.