Local news

A second suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a September 30th homicide. On Friday night, Martinsville Police took Ricardo Ortiz IV into custody. Ortiz is facing a 1st degree murder charge along with shooting from a vehicle to endanger a person, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. This stems from a shooting on the evening of September 30th. Martinsville Police responded to the 1400 block of Fayette Street for reports of a gunshot. They arrived to find a pickup truck that had gone over a guardrail and down an embankment. Officers found Antoine Preston in that car, he died on the scene. On October 7th, Martinsville Police made their first arrest in the case. Delano Ross was arrested on multiple charges including 1st degree murder. Both men are being held in the Martinsville City Jail.

**NCAAF** The call on Virginia Sports Radio Network as Drake Maye throws an interception picked off by James Jackson to seal the Virginia win. Virginia upset #10 North Carolina 31-27.

A Bassett man has been arrested following a Friday morning car chase in Henry County. Charles Levi Goins, 30, had previous warrants of probation violation, two accounts of narcotics distribution, eluding police, and burglary. Goins was also charged with felony eluding law enforcement and failure to obey highway lanes for the Friday car chase. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy a observed the driver of a beige Ford Fusion driving recklessly and changing lanes illegally southbound on Greensboro Road. The deputy attempted to pull the driver over when Goins fled, initiating a chase. The pursuit continued for several miles on Greensboro Road before Goins stopped the car near White House Road and was taken into custody without incident, according to deputies.

A swift moving upper level disturbance will pass across the region early this morning bringing scattered showers north of Interstate 64 and blustery winds to most of the area. As the disturbance moves away from the region this afternoon, high pressure will settle over the region resulting in dry conditions for much of the new work week.

This month marks the 35th anniversary of then First Lady Nancy Reagan’s Red Ribbon Drug Prevention Week Campaign. Red Ribbon Week has become the longest-running drug-use prevention and awareness campaign – alongside Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” slogan. In 1988, President and Mrs. Reagan – along with the National Family Partnership – proclaimed the last week of October as Red Ribbon Week – asking Americans to wear red ribbons to show commitment to drug-use awareness. National Family Partnership President Peggy Sapp says an estimated 90-thousand schools are displaying red-ribbon designs this year.