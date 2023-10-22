Sunday, October 22, 2023
HomeNewsNationalMichigan State issues apology for photo of Hitler on scoreboard
National

Michigan State issues apology for photo of Hitler on scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
Alex Haenke

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) — Michigan State University has issued an apology following an image of Hitler appearing on the scoreboard before Saturday night’s game.

Before the rivalry game against Michigan began, the image appeared on the jumbotron as part of a trivia question about Hitler’s place of birth.

Michigan State issued a statement, without mentioning the image of Hitler directly, saying the school used a third party for the trivia content and will no longer be using that company.

“We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values,” Michigan State associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement. “MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.”

The image of the scoreboard quickly went viral online.

It wasn’t immediately clear what third-party company was used for the trivia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
US moves carrier to Middle East following attacks on US forces
Next article
US worried about more ‘attacks on our troops’ in Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war: Austin
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE