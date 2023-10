High school football scores:

Magna Vista 27, Bassett 10

Alleghany 58, Patrick County 13

High school football for Friday, Oct. 27:

Halifax County (3-5) at Magna Vista (8-0)

Bassett (4-5) at Martinsville (0-8)

College football scores:

UVA 31, #10 UNC 27

College football schedule:

Syracuse (4-3) at Virginia Tech (3-4), 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26

UVA (2-5) at Miami (5-2), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28

UNC (6-1) at Georgia Tech (3-4), 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28