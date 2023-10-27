Jonathan Majors’ ‘Magazine Dreams’ film removed from Disney release schedule

Searchlight Pictures

Amid his legal woes stemming from a domestic violence arrest in March, Jonathan Majors‘ film Magazine Dreams has been quietly removed from its December 8 release date by Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures.

The change was noticed amid several shifts in Disney’s schedule, including a bump of its live-action Snow White to 2025. While there was no specific mention of Majors’ legal trouble, it’s safe to say it had to be on some executives’ minds.

According to a synopsis from the Sundance Film Festival, where Magazine Dreams screened earlier this year to acclaim, Majors plays an obsessive bodybuilder in the picture: “Though Killian’s struggles to read social cues and maintain control of his volatile temper amplify his sense of disconnection amid a hostile world, nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of bodybuilding superstardom, not even the doctors who warn that he’s causing permanent damage to his body with his quest.”

This week a New York City judge rejected an attempt by the actor’s lawyers to have him dismiss the case. Instead, Majors was given a trial date of November 29 to face the misdemeanor charges.

As reported, the actor was charged with four misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault in an alleged domestic violence incident on March 25.

Majors’ 30-year-old former girlfriend reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident, but Majors’ lawyers claim she attacked him, prompting him to call 911.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said the evidence would prove the actor is innocent.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.