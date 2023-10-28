Community Calendar

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

DEA National prescription drug take back day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Fire Department.

Free take out community meals: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.

Brunswick stew: 12:30-1 p.m. pick up; $10 per quart; Fontaine Ruritan Club, 1903 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville; pre-orders, call 276-340-4658; can be picked up at the club; call before you come to make sure it’s ready.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2023 Dead On Tools 250: 3:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Bonez & Booz Halloween and Fall Festival: 4-10 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave. $10 for adults and $5 for ages 3-17. Admission is free for children under 3, museum members, and members of museum and science centers that participate in the ASTC Passport Program.

Books & Treats: A Trunk-or-Treat event from 5-7 p.m. at the Martinsville Main Library, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville. Books and treats will be available while supplies last.

Trucks & Treats: 6 p.m., Marshall Way, Fieldale, sponsored by Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company; treats, games & prizes.

SUNDAY

NASCAR Cup Series 2023 Xfinity 500: 2 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Fall-owship Festival: 4-6 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway. Free food, fun and fellowship. There will be candy, games, food, a cake walk, and face painting.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Senior Studio: 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free to members and $5 for non-members.

Uptown Trick-or-Treat: Halloween night in uptown Martinsville from 4-6 p.m. Park in the Broad Street Parking Lot and follow the loop of businesses down Church Street and back up Main Street.

Eight Annual Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30-8:30 p.m., on Main Street in Stuart. Trick or treat up and down Main Street, table decoration contest, and food vendors. Sponsored by Patrick County Young Professionals and Visit Patrick County.

WEDNESDAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts. November’s painting will be Soft Mountain Glow. Tickets are $75 for members and $85 for non-members. Tickets can be purchase online or by calling the museum.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by Closed Session, 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Yard sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; today and Saturday; Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way; cash only.

Exhibit Opening Reception – Venus Inferred and Z.L. Feng: 5:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, new exhibits; Gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music. RSVP by Oct.30.