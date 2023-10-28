Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

For Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

A Henry County juvenile has been arrested after calling in a hoax bomb threat. On Wednesday at approximately 3:26 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County Communication Center received a call about a potential security concern in the form of a bomb threat at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. The threatening message was conveyed via cell phone to the Martinsville-Henry County Communication Center. Upon receiving the threat, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County school officials worked together to ensure the students and staff were safe. The threat was thoroughly investigated, and the suspect subsequently confessed that this was a hoax and there was never a threat to the students or staff. The juvenile has been charged with threats to bomb or burn (felony). They are currently incarcerated at W.W. Moore Detention Facility. Martinsville High School has also been the target of a bomb threat this school year.

High pressure and warm temperatures will continue through Saturday, then will be followed by a strong cold front Sunday night and Monday. This front will bring a chance of showers. Colder temperatures arrive behind this front for Tuesday and Wednesday. Race weekend promises sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

At a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Supervisors accepted a $25,000 donation from the family and friends of Randolph Tyler Stone, a Martinsville native, who recently passed away. Stone died in his apartment in Las Vegas on Sept. 21, 2022, after several years of declining health. He was a 1993 graduate of Martinsville High School and served as a JAG officer in the U.S. Navy, including tours of duty in Iraq during the Iraq War and in Bahrain. The money will be used toward the Dick & Willie Trail.

The board voted unanimously to grant additional real estate tax relief for certain elderly, disabled, and handicapped residents of Henry County. Residents who meet the criteria and have an annual income of less than $24,000, will be eligible for an exemption up to $500. Previously, the threshold for Henry County residents to qualify was an income below $17,000 and the maximum exemption was $300.

Martinsville’s city council was introduced this week to a new application residents and businesses can use to contact and communicate with the city regarding non-emergencies. The platform allows anyone to submit complaints, access property information, and retrieve vital city information with the convenience of modern technology. The features included in the initial rollout are online reporting; a portal that allows a person to report issues such as potholes, streetlight outages, and similar concerns directly to city authorities; property information search where property owners and potential buyers can access detailed property information; and a portal to access information in order to stay informed and engaged within the community.

No decision was made, but council is considering removing traffic lights and replacing them with stops signs at the intersections of Church and Moss streets, Church and Bridge Street, Church and Walnut Street, Church and Broad Street, and Main and Jones streets. The purpose of the change it to improve the walkability of the uptown area.

The regular high school football season ended last night with Bassett shutting out Martinsville 46-0 leaving the Bulldogs without a win this year. Magna Vista defeated Halifax County 54-25, earning the Warriors an undefeated season. Playoff pairings were not yet available Saturday morning.