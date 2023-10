The fall fire season is underway and along with it, an increased chance for wildfires. Martinsville and Henry County are both listed as abnormally dry, along with 39% of the rest of the state, 16% is in a moderate drought, and the drought condition in 12% of the state is severe. In Virginia, more than 75% of wildfires are human-caused, according to the Department of Forestry. There is currently no state burn ban or local burn ban in our region.