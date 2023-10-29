Community Calendar

SUNDAY

NASCAR Cup Series 2023 Xfinity 500: 2 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Fall-owship Festival: 4-6 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway. Free food, fun and fellowship. There will be candy, games, food, a cake walk, and face painting.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Senior Studio: 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free to members and $5 for non-members.

Uptown Trick-or-Treat: Halloween night in uptown Martinsville from 4-6 p.m. Park in the Broad Street Parking Lot and follow the loop of businesses down Church Street and back up Main Street.

Eight Annual Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30-8:30 p.m., on Main Street in Stuart. Trick or treat up and down Main Street, table decoration contest, and food vendors. Sponsored by Patrick County Young Professionals and Visit Patrick County.

WEDNESDAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts. November’s painting will be Soft Mountain Glow. Tickets are $75 for members and $85 for non-members. Tickets can be purchase online or by calling the museum.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by Closed Session, 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Yard sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; today and Saturday; Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way; cash only.

Exhibit Opening Reception – Venus Inferred and Z.L. Feng: 5:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, new exhibits; Gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music. RSVP by Oct.30.

SATURDAY

Altrusa Yard Sale: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road. Yard sale donations will be accepted daily at the church from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Storytime: 10 a.m.; Spencer Penn Centre; monthly program will include special readers, crafts, and other fun activities related to Falling Leaves. Come out and join us for this free program, fit for all ages; no registration needed.

Touch a Truck Fundraiser: 2-6 p.m., HJDB Even Center and Bassett Branch Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett. Children two and under are free. Childs wristband is $10, adult is $5 to touch everything. Bouncy house and slide will be available and snacks and water will be for sale. All proceeds benefit the Bassett Library Building Expansion Fund.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts. This is an informal circle to socialize, learn and share with fellow crafters. Led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair, free to members, $5 for nonmembers who will pay at the door.

Fried chicken & Pinto bean supper: 5-7 p.m., Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive; menu consists of fried chicken, pinto beans, boiled potatoes, bread dessert, beverage; $12 adults per plate; $6 children six -12 years of age; free for children under six years of age; take out available; proceeds to benefit Community Service activities.