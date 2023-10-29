Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

For Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023

Raceday in Martinsville is picture perfect with sunshine and a high of 85. After that, a front stalled from the Ohio Valley into the southern Plains will begin to move southeast tonight, bringing showers to the area. A second push of much colder air arrives on Tuesday night resulting in widespread temperatures below freezing. Dry weather is on tap as high pressure builds into the area for Wednesday through the weekend, with temperatures moderating by the end of the week.

The fall fire season is underway and along with it, an increased chance for wildfires. Martinsville and Henry County are both listed as abnormally dry, along with 39% of the rest of the state, 16% is in a moderate drought, and the drought condition in 12% of the state is severe. In Virginia, more than 75% of wildfires are human-caused, according to the Department of Forestry. There is currently no state burn ban or local burn ban in our region.

No treats when it comes to paying for Halloween candy. ABC’s Brian Clark explains why prices are higher than they were in the past.

A cup change for a cup of soup! Here’s CBS’s Stacy Lyn:

A Henry County juvenile has been arrested after calling in a hoax bomb threat. On Wednesday at approximately 3:26 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County Communication Center received a call about a potential security concern in the form of a bomb threat at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. The threatening message was conveyed via cell phone to the Martinsville-Henry County Communication Center. Upon receiving the threat, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County school officials worked together to ensure the students and staff were safe. The threat was thoroughly investigated, and the suspect subsequently confessed that this was a hoax and there was never a threat to the students or staff. The juvenile has been charged with threats to bomb or burn (felony). They are currently incarcerated at W.W. Moore Detention Facility. Martinsville High School has also been the target of a bomb threat this school year.

Deals with October 29, 1929 — 94 years ago. It was Black Tuesday. Prices collapsed amid panic selling on the New York Stock Exchange. Humorist Will Rogers summed up the feelings of many as the Great Depression dragged on.