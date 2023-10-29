The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
01/13/1959
- 10/23/2023
01/13/1959 - 10/23/2023
Shelia Teresa Matherly Weatherman, 64, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 13, 1959 in Martinsville, to the late Lewhy Fle...
07/04/1944
- 10/23/2023
07/04/1944 - 10/23/2023
Carolyn Patricia Finney, 79, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born July 4, 1944 in Bluefield, West Virgina, to the late Ellis Fr...
11/14/1976
- 10/23/2023
11/14/1976 - 10/23/2023
Michael Jerome Hairston, 46, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023. He was born November 14, 1976, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Karen Hairston Bagley. He was preceded in de...
07/22/1972
- 10/26/2023
07/22/1972 - 10/26/2023
On Thursday, October 26, 2023, Mary Hairston 51, of B St. , Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Martinsville, VA...
08/10/1946
- 10/26/2023
08/10/1946 - 10/26/2023
John Edward Hall Sr. , age 77, of Harrison, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A visitation for John will be held Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at McKee-Stone F...
12/07/1930
- 10/27/2023
12/07/1930 - 10/27/2023
Vernon Marshall Hopkins, 92, of Fieldale, Va. passed away Friday, October 27, 2023. He was born December 7, 1930 to Sanford Lee Hopkins and Velma McGee Hopkins. In addition to his parents, he was pre...
07/26/1944
- 10/25/2023
07/26/1944 - 10/25/2023
Aubrey A. Rea, 79, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1944, in Bassett, Virginia, to the late Henry Lee Rea and Della Rea. In addition to his par...
03/02/1956
- 10/22/2023
03/02/1956 - 10/22/2023
Robert “Bob” Marion Skinner, 67, of Ridgeway, VA passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023. He was born March 2, 1956 in Danville, VA to Marion Lovelace Skinner and the late Robert Oliver Skinner. In ...
09/01/1957
- 10/23/2023
09/01/1957 - 10/23/2023
Joseph Wellar Anderson, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born September 1, 1957 in Miami, Florida, to the late Herbert Joseph Anderson and ...
03/24/1987
- 10/23/2023
03/24/1987 - 10/23/2023
Devin Lee Elliott, 36, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 24, 1987 in Martinsville, to David Wayne Elliott and the late Laura Eanes Elliott...
03/23/1937
- 10/22/2023
03/23/1937 - 10/22/2023
Vivian Alvie Belcher Fisher, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023. She was born March 23, 1937, to the late Stovell Belcher and Claudia May Hutcherson Belcher. In addit...
10/06/1929
- 10/21/2023
10/06/1929 - 10/21/2023
J. H. Eugene Peters, 94, of Collinsville, VA passed away on October 21, 2023, at his residence after a short battle with cancer. He was born on October 6, 1929, in Endicott, VA to the late Harvey Pete...
08/21/1971
- 10/19/2023
08/21/1971 - 10/19/2023
On Thursday, October 19, 2023, Roy Haislup 52, of Haislip LN. , Axton, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, VA. He was born in S. Korea on Augu...
09/25/1931
- 10/21/2023
09/25/1931 - 10/21/2023
Vada R. Southall, 92, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1931, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Henry Lee Rea an...
05/04/1952
- 10/21/2023
05/04/1952 - 10/21/2023
Raymond Wesley Harris, Jr. , 71, of Axton, Virginia, passed away, Saturday, October 21, 2023. He was born May 4, 1952, in Virginia, to the late Raymond Wesley Harris, Sr. and Virginia Little. Raymond...
02/02/1942
- 10/19/2023
02/02/1942 - 10/19/2023
Emma Geraldine Ross, 81, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 2, 1942, to the late Charlie and Mary Ella R...
04/26/1931
- 10/21/2023
04/26/1931 - 10/21/2023
Pauline Whitlow Mason, 92, of Collinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Harper’s Station Gainesville, VA. She was born in Virginia to the late Belvie Davis Whitlow and Lera Turn...
06/03/1978
- 10/20/2023
06/03/1978 - 10/20/2023
Heather Marie Dalton Cooke, 45, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 20, 2023. She was born June 3, 1978, in Martinsville, to the late William Eugene Dalton and Pamela Donna Frazier Dalt...
08/11/1938
- 10/21/2023
08/11/1938 - 10/21/2023
James Wade Kidd Sr. , son of the late Willie (Ben) Kidd and Bertha L. Kidd transitioned on October 21, 2023 at Franklin Health & Rehabilitation Center, Rocky Mount, Virginia. He was born August 11...
10/10/1939
- 10/19/2023
10/10/1939 - 10/19/2023
Ruth Belcher Davidson, 84, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at her residence. She was born on October 10, 1939, in Virginia to the late Ora Parcell Belcher and James Belc...
09/10/1940
- 10/19/2023
09/10/1940 - 10/19/2023
On Thursday, October 19, 2023, Mother Roxie Anna “Big Mama” H. Martin 83, of Martin Ln. , Axton, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at her residence. She was born in Henry Coun...
09/26/1932
- 10/18/2023
09/26/1932 - 10/18/2023
Glen C. Gillispie, 91, of Bassett, Va. , passed away peacefully at his residence on October 18, 2023. He was born September 26,1932, in Franklin County, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded...
12/16/1956
- 10/18/2023
12/16/1956 - 10/18/2023
Dorothy Elizabeth (Betsy) Pace on October 18th, Betsy Pace left us to join the graces of our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by family. Betsy was born on December 16, 1956. She is survived by h...
09/03/1936
- 10/17/2023
09/03/1936 - 10/17/2023
William Arthur Boyd, 87, of Martinsville, VA passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at his home. He was born September 3, 1936 in Henry County, VA to the late Walter Greenville Boyd and Gladys Rhodes B...
11/17/1929
- 10/16/2023
11/17/1929 - 10/16/2023
Ray D. Frith, age 93 of the Oak Level Community, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1929 to the late C. Taylor Frith and Grace B. Frith. In addition to his parents...