Obituaries

Shelia Teresa Matherly Weatherman

01/13/1959

- 10/23/2023

Shelia Teresa Matherly Weatherman

01/13/1959 - 10/23/2023

Shelia Teresa Matherly Weatherman, 64, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 13, 1959 in Martinsville, to the late Lewhy Fle...

Carolyn Patricia Finney

07/04/1944

- 10/23/2023

Carolyn Patricia Finney

07/04/1944 - 10/23/2023

Carolyn Patricia Finney, 79, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born July 4, 1944 in Bluefield, West Virgina, to the late Ellis Fr...

Michael Jerome Hairston

11/14/1976

- 10/23/2023

Michael Jerome Hairston

11/14/1976 - 10/23/2023

Michael Jerome Hairston, 46, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023. He was born November 14, 1976, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Karen Hairston Bagley. He was preceded in de...

Mary A. Hairston

07/22/1972

- 10/26/2023

Mary A. Hairston

07/22/1972 - 10/26/2023

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, Mary Hairston 51, of B St. , Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Martinsville, VA...

John Edward Hall Sr.

08/10/1946

- 10/26/2023

John Edward Hall Sr.

08/10/1946 - 10/26/2023

John Edward Hall Sr. , age 77, of Harrison, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A visitation for John will be held Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at McKee-Stone F...

Vernon Marshall Hopkins

12/07/1930

- 10/27/2023

Vernon Marshall Hopkins

12/07/1930 - 10/27/2023

Vernon Marshall Hopkins, 92, of Fieldale, Va. passed away Friday, October 27, 2023. He was born December 7, 1930 to Sanford Lee Hopkins and Velma McGee Hopkins. In addition to his parents, he was pre...

Aubrey A. Rea

07/26/1944

- 10/25/2023

Aubrey A. Rea

07/26/1944 - 10/25/2023

Aubrey A. Rea, 79, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1944, in Bassett, Virginia, to the late Henry Lee Rea and Della Rea. In addition to his par...

Robert “Bob” Marion Skinner

03/02/1956

- 10/22/2023

Robert “Bob” Marion Skinner

03/02/1956 - 10/22/2023

Robert “Bob” Marion Skinner, 67, of Ridgeway, VA passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023. He was born March 2, 1956 in Danville, VA to Marion Lovelace Skinner and the late Robert Oliver Skinner. In ...

Jospeh Wellar Anderson

09/01/1957

- 10/23/2023

Jospeh Wellar Anderson

09/01/1957 - 10/23/2023

Joseph Wellar Anderson, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born September 1, 1957 in Miami, Florida, to the late Herbert Joseph Anderson and ...

Devin Lee Elliott

03/24/1987

- 10/23/2023

Devin Lee Elliott

03/24/1987 - 10/23/2023

Devin Lee Elliott, 36, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 24, 1987 in Martinsville, to David Wayne Elliott and the late Laura Eanes Elliott...

Vivian Alvie Belcher Fisher

03/23/1937

- 10/22/2023

Vivian Alvie Belcher Fisher

03/23/1937 - 10/22/2023

Vivian Alvie Belcher Fisher, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023. She was born March 23, 1937, to the late Stovell Belcher and Claudia May Hutcherson Belcher. In addit...

J.H. Eugene Peters

10/06/1929

- 10/21/2023

J.H. Eugene Peters

10/06/1929 - 10/21/2023

J. H. Eugene Peters, 94, of Collinsville, VA passed away on October 21, 2023, at his residence after a short battle with cancer. He was born on October 6, 1929, in Endicott, VA to the late Harvey Pete...

Roy Haislup

08/21/1971

- 10/19/2023

Roy Haislup

08/21/1971 - 10/19/2023

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, Roy Haislup 52, of Haislip LN. , Axton, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, VA. He was born in S. Korea on Augu...

Vada R. Southall

09/25/1931

- 10/21/2023

Vada R. Southall

09/25/1931 - 10/21/2023

Vada R. Southall, 92, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1931, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Henry Lee Rea an...

Raymond Wesley Harris Jr.

05/04/1952

- 10/21/2023

Raymond Wesley Harris Jr.

05/04/1952 - 10/21/2023

Raymond Wesley Harris, Jr. , 71, of Axton, Virginia, passed away, Saturday, October 21, 2023. He was born May 4, 1952, in Virginia, to the late Raymond Wesley Harris, Sr. and Virginia Little. Raymond...

Emma Geraldine Ross

02/02/1942

- 10/19/2023

Emma Geraldine Ross

02/02/1942 - 10/19/2023

Emma Geraldine Ross, 81, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 2, 1942, to the late Charlie and Mary Ella R...

Pauline Whitlow Mason

04/26/1931

- 10/21/2023

Pauline Whitlow Mason

04/26/1931 - 10/21/2023

Pauline Whitlow Mason, 92, of Collinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Harper’s Station Gainesville, VA. She was born in Virginia to the late Belvie Davis Whitlow and Lera Turn...

Heather Marie Dalton Cooke

06/03/1978

- 10/20/2023

Heather Marie Dalton Cooke

06/03/1978 - 10/20/2023

Heather Marie Dalton Cooke, 45, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 20, 2023. She was born June 3, 1978, in Martinsville, to the late William Eugene Dalton and Pamela Donna Frazier Dalt...

James Wade Kidd Sr.

08/11/1938

- 10/21/2023

James Wade Kidd Sr.

08/11/1938 - 10/21/2023

James Wade Kidd Sr. , son of the late Willie (Ben) Kidd and Bertha L. Kidd transitioned on October 21, 2023 at Franklin Health & Rehabilitation Center, Rocky Mount, Virginia. He was born August 11...

Ruth Belcher Davidson

10/10/1939

- 10/19/2023

Ruth Belcher Davidson

10/10/1939 - 10/19/2023

Ruth Belcher Davidson, 84, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at her residence. She was born on October 10, 1939, in Virginia to the late Ora Parcell Belcher and James Belc...

Mother Roxie Anna "Big Mama" H. Martin

09/10/1940

- 10/19/2023

Mother Roxie Anna "Big Mama" H. Martin

09/10/1940 - 10/19/2023

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, Mother Roxie Anna “Big Mama” H. Martin 83, of Martin Ln. , Axton, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at her residence. She was born in Henry Coun...

Glen C. Gillispie

09/26/1932

- 10/18/2023

Glen C. Gillispie

09/26/1932 - 10/18/2023

Glen C. Gillispie, 91, of Bassett, Va. , passed away peacefully at his residence on October 18, 2023. He was born September 26,1932, in Franklin County, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded...

Dorothy Elizabeth (Betsy) Pace

12/16/1956

- 10/18/2023

Dorothy Elizabeth (Betsy) Pace

12/16/1956 - 10/18/2023

Dorothy Elizabeth (Betsy) Pace on October 18th, Betsy Pace left us to join the graces of our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by family. Betsy was born on December 16, 1956. She is survived by h...

William Arthur Boyd

09/03/1936

- 10/17/2023

William Arthur Boyd

09/03/1936 - 10/17/2023

William Arthur Boyd, 87, of Martinsville, VA passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at his home. He was born September 3, 1936 in Henry County, VA to the late Walter Greenville Boyd and Gladys Rhodes B...

Ray D. Frith

11/17/1929

- 10/16/2023

Ray D. Frith

11/17/1929 - 10/16/2023

Ray D. Frith, age 93 of the Oak Level Community, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1929 to the late C. Taylor Frith and Grace B. Frith. In addition to his parents...

