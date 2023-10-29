Local scoreboard

Sunday, October 29, 2023
High school football scores:
Bassett 46, Martinsville 0
Magna Vista 54, Halifax County 25

The regular high school football season ended last night with Bassett shutting out Martinsville 46-0 leaving the Bulldogs without a win this year. Magna Vista defeated Halifax County 54-25, earning the Warriors an undefeated season. Playoff pairings were not yet available Saturday morning.

College football scores:

Georgia Tech 46, UNC 42
Miami 29, UVA 26 (OT)

College football schedule:

Campbell (4-4) at #17 UNC (6-2), 12 p.m., Sat. Nov. 4
Georgia Tech (3-2) at UVA (2-6), 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4
Virginia Tech (4-4) at #18 Louisville (6-1), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4

