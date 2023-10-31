Tuesday, October 31, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Oppenheimer' coming back to IMAX after record run
Entertainment

‘Oppenheimer’ coming back to IMAX after record run

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Universal

Christopher Nolan‘s star-studded, acclaimed biopic Oppenheimer is returning to IMAX, following a record-setting run in the large format theaters over the summer.

The movie, which stars Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb — with a supporting cast of Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., among others — made $183 million to date from IMAX theaters alone; it has made more than $946 million worldwide.

ABC Audio has learned the IMAX return will be for one week only, kicking off Friday, November 3.

Six exclusive locations — AMC Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, California; AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York City; AMC Metreon 16 IMAX in San Francisco, California; BFI IMAX in London; and Melbourne Museum IMAX in Australia — will screen the film in the super premium IMAX 70mm format.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Trump scheduled to visit secure facility to view evidence in classified documents case: Sources
Next article
Visiting nurse found dead in basement of patient’s home in ‘deeply troubling’ case: Police
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE