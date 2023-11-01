Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts. November’s painting will be Soft Mountain Glow. Tickets are $75 for members and $85 for non-members. Tickets can be purchase online or by calling the museum.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by Closed Session, 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Yard sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; today and Saturday; Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way; cash only.

Exhibit Opening Reception – Venus Inferred and Z.L. Feng: 5:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, new exhibits; Gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music. RSVP by Oct.30.

SATURDAY

Altrusa Yard Sale: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road. Yard sale donations will be accepted daily at the church from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Storytime: 10 a.m.; Spencer Penn Centre; monthly program will include special readers, crafts, and other fun activities related to Falling Leaves. Come out and join us for this free program, fit for all ages; no registration needed.

Touch a Truck Fundraiser: 2-6 p.m., HJDB Even Center and Bassett Branch Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett. Children two and under are free. Childs wristband is $10, adult is $5 to touch everything. Bouncy house and slide will be available and snacks and water will be for sale. All proceeds benefit the Bassett Library Building Expansion Fund.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts. This is an informal circle to socialize, learn and share with fellow crafters. Led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair, free to members, $5 for nonmembers who will pay at the door.

Fried chicken & Pinto bean supper: 5-7 p.m., Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive; menu consists of fried chicken, pinto beans, boiled potatoes, bread dessert, beverage; $12 adults per plate; $6 children six -12 years of age; free for children under six years of age; take out available; proceeds to benefit Community Service activities.