Wednesday, November 1, 2023
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and a Harrison Ford documentary to debut on Disney+ December 1

The fifth and final Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will stream for free for Disney+ subscribers on December 1.

The James Mangold-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced film has Harrison Ford‘s Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones trying to keep another priceless artifact out of the hands of the Nazis — this one with the power to change the course of history.

Dial of Destiny also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and John Rhys-Davies.

To help celebrate Ford’s last adventure as the whip-cracking archeologist, the streaming service also announced that on December 1 it will premiere a feature-length documentary tribute to the Indy franchise lead with Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford.

A new trailer teases that the documentary features both archival footage of Ford on the sets of his most famous movies and interviews with those whose stories the actor helped make into classics.

“Other actors cannot fill those shoes,” original Indy movie director Spielberg says about the man in the hat.

“When they say ‘a Harrison Ford-type,’ you’ve become an icon,” Indy and Star Wars creator George Lucas declares.

“When they came into my life, things got better,” the once-struggling Ford says of the pair with a smile.

Both upcoming films were produced by Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News, is a subsidiary of Disney.


Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

