Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

For Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Tens of millions of Americans are waking up in the cold and its happening in areas that are usually warm. Temperatures hit record lows overnight in some cities across the southern and eastern U-S. Meteorologist Jim Cantore with The Weather Channel is tracking it all.

With temperatures hovering around 32 this morning, a freeze warning remained in effect until 10 a.m. The warning will go back in effect at midnight tonight and remain until 9 a.m. on Thursday with temperatures expected to be in the mid 20s. Tonight’s freeze is expected to be a hard, killing freeze. With the coldest air of the season moving over the area, temperatures will be well below normal and a few flurries are possible in the mountains. It will also be quite breezy today as cold high pressure builds into the area. By tonight, winds will subside with subfreezing temperatures expected regionwide. This will end to the growing season.

Tuesday afternoon the 911 Communication Center received a call about an individual who had been shot at 505 Tenth Street in Fieldale. Deputies responded and located a male with a gunshot wound to his chest. That person was identified as Jadakuis Tysean Mitchell, 23, 116 Crestwood Court in Martinsville. The Bassett Rescue Squad responded and Mitchell was transported to SOVAH Health in Martinsville where he was dead on arrival. Police determine Mitchell came to the residence and got into an altercation with Ka’Darrius Lee Ferrell, 29, of Dry Fork in Pittsylvania County. Police are now looking for Ferrell on charges of 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a dwelling. If you know of his whereabouts, police ask that you call them.

In September 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Investigative Unit began an undercover chat operation. Police say Robert Steven Walker, 66, approached one of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigators in a chatroom and over a period of chats “conducted himself in a very graphic sexual manner.” Investigators discovered Walker was also a retired law enforcement officer living in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. In March, Henry County ICAC investigators traveled to Clifton Heights and, with the assistance of the U.S. Homeland Security and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Walker was charged with 10 counts of using a computer to solicit a child. On Oct. 19, he plead guilty to all 10 counts in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

There are only a few weeks until Thanksgiving, and prices on some items will be more expensive than last year. But ABC’s Trevor Ault says the main course is on track to be cheaper.

Some delivery drivers are getting the upper hand. CBS’s Deborah Rodriguez explains.