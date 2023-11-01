Wednesday, November 1, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
38075

High school football scores:
Bassett 46, Martinsville 0
Magna Vista 54, Halifax County 25

The regular high school football season ended last night with Bassett shutting out Martinsville 46-0 leaving the Bulldogs without a win this year. Magna Vista defeated Halifax County 54-25, earning the Warriors an undefeated season.

College football scores:

Georgia Tech 46, UNC 42
Miami 29, UVA 26 (OT)

College football schedule:

Campbell (4-4) at #17 UNC (6-2), 12 p.m., Sat. Nov. 4
Georgia Tech (3-2) at UVA (2-6), 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4
Virginia Tech (4-4) at #18 Louisville (6-1), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4

Previous article
Director Shawn Levy expresses love for ‘Logan’, and says it’s still canon after ‘Deadpool 3’
Next article
Obituaries
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE