Franklin County woman charged with murder in Martinsville

Angelina Spade / HCSO

One arrest has been made in the shooting death of Michael Jerome Hairston, 46, of Summit View Drive in Martinsville.

Angelina Spade, 19, of the Hardy community in Franklin County was arrested in Roanoke on Tuesday and is jailed in the Roanoke City Jail under no bond on charged of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Henry County Sheriff Wayne David held a press conference on Wednesday and said on Oct. 23 at 7:28 a.m., the 911 Communications Center received a well-being request for Hairston, who had not shown up for work. Deputies found Hairston dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera shows Hairston coming home at 5:12 p.m. on Oct. 21 and then a man and a woman arriving at 7:08 p.m. and going inside Hairston’s apartment. Several minutes later the two are seeing running from his apartment.

Martinsville’s flock surveillance camera system recorded a 2008 Audi leaving the scene, and that was the vehicle Spade was driving when she was arrested in Roanoke on Tuesday.

Davis said they know the identity of the other person in the video and believe him to be in North Carolina. Additional charges are likely.