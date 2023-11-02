In Brief: Taylor Tomlinson to host CBS’ ‘After Midnight’, and more

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson will host CBS’ Late Late Show replacement After Midnight. Co-producer Stephen Colbert made the announcement on The Late Show on Wednesday, with Tomlinson’s help. “There is currently no host,” said Colbert, noting, “We’ll need someone who is fun, likable, young, in touch with online trends and available every night of the week.” When he solicited the audience and viewers for suggestions, Tomlinson, seated in the audience, volunteered for the job. After suggesting they “focus group” it, Colbert’s audience responded with thunderous applause. After Midnight is based on Comedy Central’s @midnight, which ran between 2013 and 2017…

ABC News’ parent company Disney announced on Wednesday that it plans to acquire the rest of Hulu that it doesn’t already own, Deadline reports. The House of Mouse was already a majority shareholder of the streaming service, but now it’s expected to pay more than $8.6 billion to NBC Universal’s parent company Comcast for the remaining 33% stake in the streamer…

The Writers Guild has set April 14 as the date for its awards ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York, the organization announced on Wednesday. Nominations will be announced February 21 — nearly a month after the Oscar nominations are revealed on January 23, eliminating its influence on the Academy Awards contest. The 96th annual Academy Awards are scheduled to take place March 10. At the center of the delay is the nearly five-month-long writers strike that ended on September 26. “This year’s Writers Guild Awards are being held in April to allow for a full awards submissions process to occur after the strike,” the WGA said in a statement obtained by Variety…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.