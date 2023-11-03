Friday, November 3, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3674

FRIDAY

Yard sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; today and Saturday; Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way; cash only.

Exhibit Opening Reception – Venus Inferred and Z.L. Feng: 5:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, new exhibits; Gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music. RSVP by Oct.30.

SATURDAY

Altrusa Yard Sale: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road. Yard sale donations will be accepted daily at the church from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Storytime: 10 a.m.; Spencer Penn Centre; monthly program will include special readers, crafts, and other fun activities related to Falling Leaves. Come out and join us for this free program, fit for all ages; no registration needed.

Touch a Truck Fundraiser: 2-6 p.m., HJDB Even Center and Bassett Branch Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett. Children two and under are free. Childs wristband is $10, adult is $5 to touch everything. Bouncy house and slide will be available and snacks and water will be for sale. All proceeds benefit the Bassett Library Building Expansion Fund.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts. This is an informal circle to socialize, learn and share with fellow crafters. Led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair, free to members, $5 for nonmembers who will pay at the door.

Fried chicken & Pinto bean supper: 5-7 p.m., Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive; menu consists of fried chicken, pinto beans, boiled potatoes, bread dessert, beverage; $12 adults per plate; $6 children six -12 years of age; free for children under six years of age; take out available; proceeds to benefit Community Service activities.

WEDNESDAY

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

THURSDAY

Elliott Engel: The Cold Genius of Robert Frost: Seated dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for the lecture are $20 and $25 for the dinner and are available at piedmontarts.org.

Previous article
Police officer gets sworn in with newborn son at hospital
Next article
Two confirmed dead in building collapse at shuttered Kentucky coal plant: Officials
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Weather

Dailies

Local scoreboard

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE