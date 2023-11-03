Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

For Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

On Wednesday, October 25, Laura Cardenas was reported missing by her employer when she didn’t show up for work for two days. Deputies responded to her home and spoke with her fiancé, Adam Hughes, who told them he had not seen her since Saturday, October 21. On Thursday, October 26, investigators executed a search warrant on the home and discovered human blood inside. Investigators also seized two vehicles from the home and subsequently obtained search warrants to search them for evidence. Inside Mr. Hughes’s truck, multiple blood samples were recovered from the bed of the truck and the back seat. Through the course of this investigation, Henry County Investigators explored leads that Ms. Cardenas’s remains were possibly located in South Boston, VA. On Tuesday, October 31, investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police traveled to South Boston to search for those remains. Her remains were located in a wooded area near the roadway. Yesterday, November 1, Virginia State Police Agents conducted rapid DNA testing and confirmed those remains were Laura Cardenas. As a result of this investigation, Adam Lee Hughes, 41 years of age, 1588 Kings Mill Rd. Ridgeway, VA, was taken into custody yesterday evening and charged with the following: 2nd Degree Murder and Concealment Dead Body

On October 31, 2023, at 4:46 pm., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communication Center received a call about an individual who had been shot at the address of 505 Tenth St. Fieldale, Virginia 24089. Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and located a male subject with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was identified as Jadakuis Tysean Mitchell, 23 years of age, 116 Crestwood Court Martinsville, Virginia 24112. The Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to the scene and began life-saving measures. Mr. Mitchell was eventually transported to SOVA Health of Martinsville where he was pronounced deceased. During the investigation, it was discovered that Mr. Mitchell came to the above-mentioned residence. When Mr. Mitchell arrived at the residence he and another male subject got into an altercation. During the altercation, the other male subject produced a firearm and shot Mr. Mitchell. The suspect that shot Mr. Mitchell was identified as Ka’Darrius Lee Ferrell, 29 years of age, 221 Macy Herndon Lane Dry Fork, Virginia. He has been charged with the following: 2nd Degree Murder in violation of code section 18.2-32, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony in violation of code section 18.2-53.1, Discharge of Firearm within Dwelling House in violation of code section 18.2-279. On November 2, 2023, a little after midnight, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Martinsville Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Taurus on Kings Mountain Rd. During the traffic stop Ka’Darrius Ferrell was located in the backseat of the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

High pressure will cover the region today through Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend. The next chance of precipitation returns on Tuesday in the mountains.

One arrest has been made in the shooting death of Michael Jerome Hairston, 46, of Summit View Drive in Martinsville. Angelina Spade, 19, of the Hardy community in Franklin County was arrested in Roanoke on Tuesday and is jailed in the Roanoke City Jail under no bond on charged of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Henry County Sheriff Wayne David held a press conference on Wednesday and said on Oct. 23 at 7:28 a.m., the 911 Communications Center received a well-being request for Hairston, who had not shown up for work. Deputies found Hairston dead of a gunshot wound to the head. A neighbor’s doorbell camera shows Hairston coming home at 5:12 p.m. on Oct. 21 and then a man and a woman arriving at 7:08 p.m. and going inside Hairston’s apartment. Several minutes later the two are seeing running from his apartment. Martinsville’s flock surveillance camera system recorded a 2008 Audi leaving the scene, and that was the vehicle Spade was driving when she was arrested in Roanoke on Tuesday. Davis said they know the identity of the other person in the video and believe him to be in North Carolina. Additional charges are likely.

