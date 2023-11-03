Friday, November 3, 2023
HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4524

The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Submit an Obituary
Jadakuis Tysean Mitchell

05/19/2000

- 10/31/2023

Jadakuis Tysean Mitchell
Jadakuis Tysean Mitchell

05/19/2000 - 10/31/2023

Jadakuis Tysean Mitchell, 23, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born May 19, 2000 in Martinsville, to Lavon Mitchell and Christo...

Elder Paul Penn Sr.

03/15/1922

- 10/30/2023

Elder Paul Penn Sr.
Elder Paul Penn Sr.

03/15/1922 - 10/30/2023

It is with sad hearts that the family of Elder Paul Penn, Sr. announces his recent passing on Monday, October 30, 2023 while residing at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, VA. Elder Penn’...

William "Curly" Wesley Kidd

04/20/1942

- 11/01/2023

William
William "Curly" Wesley Kidd

04/20/1942 - 11/01/2023

William "Curly" Wesley Kidd, 81, of Axton, Va. passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. He was born April 20, 1942 to Robert Fulton Kidd, Sr. and Hester Kate Wilson Kidd of Axton, Va. In addition ...

Donald Lee Workman

10/05/1955

- 11/03/2023

Donald Lee Workman
Donald Lee Workman

10/05/1955 - 11/03/2023

Donald Lee Workman, 68, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 5, 1955, in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Marti...

Betty Carol Brim Tudor

03/11/1943

- 10/30/2023

Betty Carol Brim Tudor
Betty Carol Brim Tudor

03/11/1943 - 10/30/2023

Betty Carol Brim Tudor, 80, of Collinsville, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on October 30, 2023. Betty was born in Martinsville, Virginia, on March 11, 1943,...

Jimmy Thurman Matherly

08/13/1932

- 10/30/2023

Jimmy Thurman Matherly
Jimmy Thurman Matherly

08/13/1932 - 10/30/2023

Jimmy Thurman Matherly, 91, of Martinsville, VA passed away Monday, October 30, 2023. He was born August 13, 1932 in Pittsylvania County, VA to the late Benjamin Harrison Matherly and Minnie Steele Ma...

Mary Jo (nee Lacy) Littlefield

07/20/1930

- 10/29/2023

Mary Jo (nee Lacy) Littlefield
Mary Jo (nee Lacy) Littlefield

07/20/1930 - 10/29/2023

Mary Jo Littlefield (nee Lacy), 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 29, 2023, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Ward Littlefield in 2017. She was surrounded by...

Gloria Jean "Mama Jean" Hodge

05/12/1941

- 10/30/2023

Gloria Jean
Gloria Jean "Mama Jean" Hodge

05/12/1941 - 10/30/2023

On Monday, October 30, 2023, Gloria Jean “Mama Jean” Hodge 82, of Stoney Mountain Rd. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at her residence. She was born in Henry Cou...

Gladys Marie Craig

06/17/1926

- 10/29/2023

Gladys Marie Craig
Gladys Marie Craig

06/17/1926 - 10/29/2023

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, Gladys Craig 97, of Smith Rd. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at her residence. She was born in Vivian, WVA on June 17, 1926, the daught...

Robert A. Williams

10/29/1949

- 10/29/2023

Robert A. Williams
Robert A. Williams

10/29/1949 - 10/29/2023

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, Robert A. Williams 74, of Salmon St. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, VA. He was born in Martinsvi...

Mattie Ziegler

11/06/1926

- 10/27/2023

Mattie Ziegler
Mattie Ziegler

11/06/1926 - 10/27/2023

Mattie Ziegler, 96, of Ridgeway, VA, departed this life on Friday, October 27, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Patrick County, VA on November 6, 1926, the daughter of the late John Ziegler and...

George Holdman Gregory Jr.

07/15/1951

- 10/30/2023

George Holdman Gregory Jr.
George Holdman Gregory Jr.

07/15/1951 - 10/30/2023

George Holdman Gregory, Jr. 72, of Bassett, Va. passed away Monday, October 30, 2023. He was born July 15, 1951 in Martinsville, Va. to George Holdman Gregory, Sr. and Elizabeth Fannie Smith Gregory. ...

Shirley S. Hicks

09/22/1947

- 10/30/2023

Shirley S. Hicks
Shirley S. Hicks

09/22/1947 - 10/30/2023

Shirley S. Hicks, 76, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on October 30, 2023, at the Sovah Health in Martinsville. She was born on September 22, 1947, to the late James Cecil Stone and the late Nelli...

Lonnie Mason Cox

09/07/1935

- 10/30/2023

Lonnie Mason Cox
Lonnie Mason Cox

09/07/1935 - 10/30/2023

Lonnie Mason Cox, 88, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 30, 2023. He was born September 7, 1935, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Frank Cox and Lula Clifton Cox. In addition to...

Peggy Renae Via Martin

08/31/1971

- 10/29/2023

Peggy Renae Via Martin
Peggy Renae Via Martin

08/31/1971 - 10/29/2023

Peggy Renae Via Martin, 52, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023. She was born August 31, 1971, in Stuart, Virginia, to the late Ellis Hoover Via and Ida Jane Hagwood Via. In ad...

Timothy Allen Burgess

01/24/1961

- 10/27/2023

Timothy Allen Burgess
Timothy Allen Burgess

01/24/1961 - 10/27/2023

Timothy Allen Burgess, 62, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023, at his residence. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p. m. to 2:00 p. m. at the Bassett Funeral Servi...

Lawrence Todd Mize

08/27/1966

- 10/27/2023

Lawrence Todd Mize
Lawrence Todd Mize

08/27/1966 - 10/27/2023

Lawrence Todd Mize, 57, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born August 27, 1966, to Jane Ward Stanley and the late Lawrence Burton Mize. He was o...

Shelia Teresa Matherly Weatherman

01/13/1959

- 10/23/2023

Shelia Teresa Matherly Weatherman
Shelia Teresa Matherly Weatherman

01/13/1959 - 10/23/2023

Shelia Teresa Matherly Weatherman, 64, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 13, 1959 in Martinsville, to the late Lewhy Fle...

Carolyn Patricia Finney

07/04/1944

- 10/23/2023

Carolyn Patricia Finney
Carolyn Patricia Finney

07/04/1944 - 10/23/2023

Carolyn Patricia Finney, 79, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born July 4, 1944 in Bluefield, West Virgina, to the late Ellis Fr...

Michael Jerome Hairston

11/14/1976

- 10/23/2023

Michael Jerome Hairston
Michael Jerome Hairston

11/14/1976 - 10/23/2023

Michael Jerome Hairston, 46, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023. He was born November 14, 1976, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Karen Hairston Bagley. He was preceded in de...

Mary A. Hairston

07/22/1972

- 10/26/2023

Mary A. Hairston
Mary A. Hairston

07/22/1972 - 10/26/2023

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, Mary Hairston 51, of B St. , Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Martinsville, VA...

John Edward Hall Sr.

08/10/1946

- 10/26/2023

John Edward Hall Sr.
John Edward Hall Sr.

08/10/1946 - 10/26/2023

John Edward Hall Sr. , age 77, of Harrison, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A visitation for John will be held Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at McKee-Stone F...

Vernon Marshall Hopkins

12/07/1930

- 10/27/2023

Vernon Marshall Hopkins
Vernon Marshall Hopkins

12/07/1930 - 10/27/2023

Vernon Marshall Hopkins, 92, of Fieldale, Va. passed away Friday, October 27, 2023. He was born December 7, 1930 to Sanford Lee Hopkins and Velma McGee Hopkins. In addition to his parents, he was pre...

Aubrey A. Rea

07/26/1944

- 10/25/2023

Aubrey A. Rea
Aubrey A. Rea

07/26/1944 - 10/25/2023

Aubrey A. Rea, 79, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1944, in Bassett, Virginia, to the late Henry Lee Rea and Della Rea. In addition to his par...

Robert “Bob” Marion Skinner

03/02/1956

- 10/22/2023

Robert “Bob” Marion Skinner
Robert “Bob” Marion Skinner

03/02/1956 - 10/22/2023

Robert “Bob” Marion Skinner, 67, of Ridgeway, VA passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023. He was born March 2, 1956 in Danville, VA to Marion Lovelace Skinner and the late Robert Oliver Skinner. In ...

by Obituary Assistant
Previous article
Two confirmed dead in building collapse at shuttered Kentucky coal plant: Officials
Next article
Local scoreboard
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Weather

Dailies

Local scoreboard

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE