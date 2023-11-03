The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
05/19/2000
- 10/31/2023
05/19/2000 - 10/31/2023
Jadakuis Tysean Mitchell, 23, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born May 19, 2000 in Martinsville, to Lavon Mitchell and Christo...
03/15/1922
- 10/30/2023
03/15/1922 - 10/30/2023
It is with sad hearts that the family of Elder Paul Penn, Sr. announces his recent passing on Monday, October 30, 2023 while residing at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, VA. Elder Penn’...
04/20/1942
- 11/01/2023
04/20/1942 - 11/01/2023
William "Curly" Wesley Kidd, 81, of Axton, Va. passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. He was born April 20, 1942 to Robert Fulton Kidd, Sr. and Hester Kate Wilson Kidd of Axton, Va. In addition ...
10/05/1955
- 11/03/2023
10/05/1955 - 11/03/2023
Donald Lee Workman, 68, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 5, 1955, in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Marti...
03/11/1943
- 10/30/2023
03/11/1943 - 10/30/2023
Betty Carol Brim Tudor, 80, of Collinsville, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on October 30, 2023. Betty was born in Martinsville, Virginia, on March 11, 1943,...
08/13/1932
- 10/30/2023
08/13/1932 - 10/30/2023
Jimmy Thurman Matherly, 91, of Martinsville, VA passed away Monday, October 30, 2023. He was born August 13, 1932 in Pittsylvania County, VA to the late Benjamin Harrison Matherly and Minnie Steele Ma...
07/20/1930
- 10/29/2023
07/20/1930 - 10/29/2023
Mary Jo Littlefield (nee Lacy), 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 29, 2023, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Ward Littlefield in 2017. She was surrounded by...
05/12/1941
- 10/30/2023
05/12/1941 - 10/30/2023
On Monday, October 30, 2023, Gloria Jean “Mama Jean” Hodge 82, of Stoney Mountain Rd. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at her residence. She was born in Henry Cou...
06/17/1926
- 10/29/2023
06/17/1926 - 10/29/2023
On Sunday, October 29, 2023, Gladys Craig 97, of Smith Rd. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at her residence. She was born in Vivian, WVA on June 17, 1926, the daught...
10/29/1949
- 10/29/2023
10/29/1949 - 10/29/2023
On Sunday, October 29, 2023, Robert A. Williams 74, of Salmon St. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, VA. He was born in Martinsvi...
11/06/1926
- 10/27/2023
11/06/1926 - 10/27/2023
Mattie Ziegler, 96, of Ridgeway, VA, departed this life on Friday, October 27, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Patrick County, VA on November 6, 1926, the daughter of the late John Ziegler and...
07/15/1951
- 10/30/2023
07/15/1951 - 10/30/2023
George Holdman Gregory, Jr. 72, of Bassett, Va. passed away Monday, October 30, 2023. He was born July 15, 1951 in Martinsville, Va. to George Holdman Gregory, Sr. and Elizabeth Fannie Smith Gregory. ...
09/22/1947
- 10/30/2023
09/22/1947 - 10/30/2023
Shirley S. Hicks, 76, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on October 30, 2023, at the Sovah Health in Martinsville. She was born on September 22, 1947, to the late James Cecil Stone and the late Nelli...
09/07/1935
- 10/30/2023
09/07/1935 - 10/30/2023
Lonnie Mason Cox, 88, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 30, 2023. He was born September 7, 1935, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Frank Cox and Lula Clifton Cox. In addition to...
08/31/1971
- 10/29/2023
08/31/1971 - 10/29/2023
Peggy Renae Via Martin, 52, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023. She was born August 31, 1971, in Stuart, Virginia, to the late Ellis Hoover Via and Ida Jane Hagwood Via. In ad...
01/24/1961
- 10/27/2023
01/24/1961 - 10/27/2023
Timothy Allen Burgess, 62, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023, at his residence. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p. m. to 2:00 p. m. at the Bassett Funeral Servi...
08/27/1966
- 10/27/2023
08/27/1966 - 10/27/2023
Lawrence Todd Mize, 57, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born August 27, 1966, to Jane Ward Stanley and the late Lawrence Burton Mize. He was o...
01/13/1959
- 10/23/2023
01/13/1959 - 10/23/2023
Shelia Teresa Matherly Weatherman, 64, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 13, 1959 in Martinsville, to the late Lewhy Fle...
07/04/1944
- 10/23/2023
07/04/1944 - 10/23/2023
Carolyn Patricia Finney, 79, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born July 4, 1944 in Bluefield, West Virgina, to the late Ellis Fr...
11/14/1976
- 10/23/2023
11/14/1976 - 10/23/2023
Michael Jerome Hairston, 46, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023. He was born November 14, 1976, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Karen Hairston Bagley. He was preceded in de...
07/22/1972
- 10/26/2023
07/22/1972 - 10/26/2023
On Thursday, October 26, 2023, Mary Hairston 51, of B St. , Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Martinsville, VA...
08/10/1946
- 10/26/2023
08/10/1946 - 10/26/2023
John Edward Hall Sr. , age 77, of Harrison, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A visitation for John will be held Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at McKee-Stone F...
12/07/1930
- 10/27/2023
12/07/1930 - 10/27/2023
Vernon Marshall Hopkins, 92, of Fieldale, Va. passed away Friday, October 27, 2023. He was born December 7, 1930 to Sanford Lee Hopkins and Velma McGee Hopkins. In addition to his parents, he was pre...
07/26/1944
- 10/25/2023
07/26/1944 - 10/25/2023
Aubrey A. Rea, 79, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1944, in Bassett, Virginia, to the late Henry Lee Rea and Della Rea. In addition to his par...
03/02/1956
- 10/22/2023
03/02/1956 - 10/22/2023
Robert “Bob” Marion Skinner, 67, of Ridgeway, VA passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023. He was born March 2, 1956 in Danville, VA to Marion Lovelace Skinner and the late Robert Oliver Skinner. In ...